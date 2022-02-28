Mary J. Blige Brings Hip-Hop Soul To 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Mary J. Blige captured audiences as she took the stage during the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. The singer performed “Good Morning Gorgeous,” and “Love No Limit” during the annual event. Wearing a bright violet ensemble, the legendary artist sang with a live band and soulful background vocalists.

She began with the lead single from her album of the same year and transitioned into the classic 1993 cut. Her spotlight was not only on the Image Awards performance stage. The 51-year-old was awarded Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Monét Tejada in Power Book II: Ghost. This makes her second year winning the category for the role.

The Grammy Award-winning singer was not the only star in the Power universe to be recognized. Method Man, who plays Davis Maclean in Power Book II: Ghost won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award.

“Thank you @naacpimageawards for your years of love and support! Thank you to everyone who voted!! Your love and support means a lot,” wrote Blige on Instagram celebrating her latest win.

Method Man confirmed his win by posting, “Price just went up!! 2x” on his own social media.

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards bestowed awards to top talent across more than 50 categories in music, film, and literature from Feb. 21 to 25. The celebration concluded with the 53rd annual event televised on Saturday (Feb. 26). Additional winners include Jazmine Sullivan, Will Smith, Jennifer Hudson, Saweetie, and more.

Watch Mary J. Blige perform “Good Morning Gorgeous” and “Love No Limit” during the 2022 NAACP Image Awards above.