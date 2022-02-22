Will Smith And Cicely Tyson Score 2022 NAACP Image Awards For Literature

Will Smith and the late Cicely Tyson are among the winners of the first round of trophies during the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. The NAACP Image Awards Night One Awards Pre-Show was live-streamed on YouTube and other platforms and awarded literature and media categories. Both actors were celebrated for the release of their biographical works.

The King Richard star took home Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography for his memoir WILL, which was released in November 2021. Legendary actress Cicely Tyson was awarded the Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author award for her own memoir, Just As I Am, which was released in January 2021, only two days before her death.

Tabitha Brown attends the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala at The Shrine Auditorium on Sept. 14, 2019 in Los Angeles. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Other notable winners announced during the first night of awards include Nikole Hannah-Jones in the category Best Non-Fiction Literary Work for the 1619 Project, Tabitha Brown in Outstanding Literary Work Instructional, for Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business), and Stacey Abrams and Kitt Thomas in the category Outstanding Literature Children for Stacey’s Extraordinary Words.

In podcasting categories, Jemele Smith nabbed two trophies, in both the Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast and Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast for Jemele Hill is Unbothered. Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley won the Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast for Two Funny Mamas: Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley.

The televised ceremony is set for a live broadcast on BET on Saturday (Feb. 26) at 8 p.m. ET/PT, hosted by Anthony Anderson. Leading in nominations across entertainment categories include R&B singer H.E.R. with six nominations, Insecure with 12 nominations, and The Harder They Fall with 12 nods.

Read below for all winners from the first night of the non-televised 2022 NAACP Image Awards and watch the 53rd NAACP Image Awards Night One Awards Pre-Show hosted by Affion Crockett above.

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Long Division – Kiese Laymon (Simon & Schuster) (WINNER)

Harlem Shuffle – Colson Whitehead (Penguin Random House)

Libertie – Kaitlyn Greenidge (Algonquin Books)

The Man Who Lived Underground – Richard Wright (Library of America)

The Perishing – Natashia Deón (Counterpoint Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story – Nikole Hannah-Jones (Penguin Random House) (WINNER)

Dance Theatre of Harlem – Judy Tyrus, Paul Novosel (Kensington)

Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson (Amistad)

My Remarkable Journey – Katherine Johnson (Amistad)

Renegades: Born in the USA – Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson (Amistad) (WINNER)

My Remarkable Journey – Katherine Johnson (Amistad)

Other Black Girl: A Novel – Zakiya Dalila Harris (Simon & Schuster)

The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois – Honorée Fanonne Jeffers (HarperCollins Publishers)

Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts – Rebecca Hall (Simon & Schuster)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

Will – Will Smith (Penguin Random House) (WINNER)

Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson (Amistad)

Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement – Tarana Burke (Macmillan/Flatiron Books)

Unprotected: A Memoir – Billy Porter (Abrams Press)

Until I Am Free – Keisha Blain (Beacon Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business) – Tabitha Brown (HarperCollins Publishers) (WINNER)

Diversity Is Not Enough: A Roadmap to Recruit, Develop and Promote Black Leaders in America – Keith Wyche (Kandelle Publishing)

Permission to Dream – Chris Gardner (Amistad)

Teaching Black History to White People – Leonard N. Moore (University of Texas Press)

The Conversation: How Seeking and Speaking the Truth About Racism Can Radically Transform Individuals and Organizations – Robert Livingston (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Perfect Black – Crystal Wilkinson (University Press of Kentucky) (WINNER)

Playlist for the Apocalypse – Rita Dove (W. W. Norton & Company)

Such Color: New and Selected Poems – Tracy K. Smith (Graywolf Press)

The Wild Fox of Yemen – Threa Almontaser (Graywolf Press)

What Water Knows: Poems – Jacqueline Jones LaMon (Northwestern University Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Stacey’s Extraordinary Words – Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (HarperCollins) (WINNER)

Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy – Misty Copeland (Aladdin)

Change Sings – Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Penguin Young Readers)

Time for Bed, Old House – Janet Costa Bates, A.G. Ford (Candlewick Press)

When Langston Dances – Kaija Langley, Keith Mallett (S&S Books for Young Readers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Ace of Spades – Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé (Feiwel & Friends/Macmillan) (WINNER)

Happily Ever Afters – Elise Bryant (HarperCollins)

The Cost of Knowing – Brittney Morris (Simon and Schuster Books for Young Readers)

When You Look Like Us – Pamela N. Harris (HarperCollins)

Wings of Ebony – J. Elle (S&S Books for Young Readers)

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

Blindspot: Tulsa Burning (WINNER)

#SundayCivics

After the Uprising: The Death of Danyé Dion Jones

Into America

Un(re)solved

Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast

Two Funny Mamas: Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley (WINNER)

Checking In with Michelle Williams

The Homecoming Podcast with Dr. Thema

The SonRise Project Podcast

Under Construction w/ Tamar Braxton

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

Jemele Hill is Unbothered (WINNER)

Beyond the Scenes – The Daily Show

Professional Troublemaker

Questlove Supreme

Super Soul Podcast

Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

Jemele Hill is Unbothered (WINNER)

Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe

Questlove Supreme

Reasonably Shady

The History of Sketch Comedy with Keegan-Michael Key