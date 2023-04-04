Mary J. Blige, Nas, And Chance The Rapper To Headline 2023 Blue Note Jazz Festival In Napa

The lineup for the 2023 Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa is here. Mary J. Blige, Nas, and Chance The Rapper have all been tapped to headline the three-day festival at the Silverado Resort in Napa Valley, Calif. from July 28-30. Robert Glasper will return as the festival’s artist-in-residence and is set to perform alongside De La Soul, Bilal, Lalah Hathaway, and other surprise guests while Dave Chappelle will return as the weekend’s host.

Rounding out the bill, the rest of the lineup includes NxWorries (comprised of Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge), Ari Lennox, Cordae, PJ Morton, Meshell Ndegeocello, Gary Clark Jr., Parliament-Funkadelic with George Clinton, Digable Planets, BJ The Chicago Kid, Terrace Martin, Madlib, and more.

Each night will conclude with an after party starting at 11 p.m. PT, helmed by different acts daily. Big Freedia and 9th Wonder will host on July 28 with DJ Jazzy Jeff to follow on July 29, and .Paak’s all-vinyl set under his DJ Pee .Wee moniker will conclude the festivities on July 30.

Attendees will have the option to purchase three-day GA passes starting at $550 or three-day VIP passes starting at $1,499 before taxes and fees. After parties will be ticketed separately for $225 per night. Parking passes can also be purchased separately for those obtaining event passes for the entire weekend.

Presale tickets go on sale this Wednesday (April 5) at 9 a.m. PT with general tickets going on sale on Friday (April 7) at 9 a.m. PT.

Ahead of the Napa Valley edition of the Blue Note Jazz Festival will be its New York City installment with Grace Jones kicking off the 12th annual affair on May 31 at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

Check out VIBE’s recap of the 2022 Blue Note Jazz Fest here.