Usher, J. Cole, And Drake To Perform At 2023 Dreamville Festival

J. Cole and his Dreamville team have revealed the full music lineup as Dreamville Festival returns to Raleigh, N.C. on April 1-2, 2023. Headlining the two-day event will be Usher on the first day of festivities and Burna Boy on the second. The “Dreamville Head Honcho” himself closes out the event, joined onstage by Drake for a special collaborative performance.

Additional performers include Summer Walker, GloRilla, Burna Boy, Baby Tate, Sean Paul, and Waka Flocka Flame. Repping the home team, the entire Dreamville roster, consisting of Ari Lennox, J.I.D, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Lute, and Omen will also take the stage.

In 2022, Dreamville Festival generated over $6.7 million in direct economic impact on Raleigh and Wake County. This includes patronage at hotels and other local businesses as more than 80,000 guests visited the city for the 2-day event.

“The increase in economic impact and attendance over this year’s two-day festival is gratifying to see after the pandemic hindered the previously sold-out event from taking place the last couple of years,” expressed Dennis Edwards, President, and CEO of Visit Raleigh in a statement at the time.

“The successful turnout for Dreamville Festival reiterates that events and travel are back in our area and the demand is still prevalent.”

Limited quantities of GA, GA+, and VIP passes are on sale now on the official website. A portion of proceeds from the 2023 event will be donated to the festival’s official charity partners – the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy. The full music lineup broken down by day is pictured on the flyer below: