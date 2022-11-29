21 Savage to perform at Michelob ULTRA Art Basel experience

21 Savage attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City.

21 Savage is set to perform during the Michelob ULTRA Art Basel Experience. Scheduled for Thursday (Dec. 1) in Miami, the immersive event will debut the beverage company’s 2022-2023 NBA team cans.

The one-night digital art pop-up is the brand’s first time at the largest annual contemporary art festival of the year.

. Courtesty Michelob ULTRA

The performance from the “Runnin” rapper is not the only event highlight. Musically, attendees also get to enjoy a set from the Miami Heat’s very own DJ Irie.

Additionally, Michelob ULTRA’s Courtside Countdown Challenge will include former Miami Heat players and NBA Legends Alonzo Mourning and Gary Payton, WNBA all-star Nneka Ogwumike, and NBA skills trainer Chris Brickley.

Guests will have the opportunity to hoop on two exclusive, interactive LED light basketball courts showcasing Michelob ULTRA’s NBA Team Can art as well as purchase Michelob ULTRA limited-edition collab merchandise. More information can be found on the official event website.

The first-ever Michelob ULTRA NBA team cans were released in January 2022. Described as uniquely designed and limited-edition, 18 basketball teams were selected to be honored by four talented artists.

According to a press release, Michelob ULTRA created these NBA team cans to “help bring even more joy to the experience of cheering on your favorite team by enabling basketball fans to rep their city while enjoying a refreshing superior light beer. Because ‘It’s Only Worth It If You Enjoy It.'”

21 Savage performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 – day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

The Atlanta rapper has not dropped any solo projects since 2018’s I Am > I Was. Still, he has remained one of Hip-Hop’s top choices for a feature verse and has teamed up for multiple collaborative efforts. Most recently, 21 Savage and Drake released their first album as a duo, Her Loss.

Performing Art Basel will be the “Knife Talk” rapper’s first time on stage since the aforementioned chart-topping album was released.

Check out the album below.