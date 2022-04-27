2Pac ‘Wake Me When I’m Free’ Exhibit Extended Through Summer 2022

Those looking to catch the Wake Me When I’m Free exhibit in Los Angeles dedicated to the life, legacy, and contributions of Tupac Shakur have a little more time to take in the experience, as the exhibit has extended its run through the end of summer 2022.

The exhibit, which kicked off in January, was initially slated to finish its L.A. run on May 1, however, due to the rave reviews from celebrities, press, and attendees, it will continue for at least an additional three months.

In addition to the additional dates, the exhibit recently launched a new initiative to offer free tickets to Wake Me When I’m Free to public school students and their chaperones for the duration of that period as well. Visits for group trips must be scheduled with the exhibit in advance.

Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, along with 70 students, visited the Wake Me When I’m Free exhibit recently, with Carvalho singing its praises during a discussion about the experience.

“Inspired, powerful, meaningful: These are just a few of the words our students used to describe the exhibit [dedicated to] Tupac Shakur, Wake Me When I’m Free, after our visit,” shared Superintendent Carvalho. “These students joined our test pilot for the Los Angeles Unified Cultural Arts Passport, a new program to provide all students with access to arts and cultural enrichment. I’m thrilled that the exhibit will extend its offer of free tickets to all public school student groups to visit and learn about Tupac Shakur’s life and legacy.”

Billed as “Part museum, part art installation, part sensory experience,” Wake Me When I’m Free is set in a 20,000-square-foot space and highlights various facets of Pac’s artistry and lifestyle, from his music and poetry to various unearthed artifacts.