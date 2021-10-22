3rd Annual MACRO x HBCU Entertainment Summit Returns In Atlanta

A view of the billboard truck at Clark Atlanta University for #ALLINFORVOTING Get Out The Vote Billboard Campaign on October 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The MACRO HBCU Entertainment Summit is set to make a grand return on Saturday (Oct. 23) in Atlanta. The annual event will host various panels and programming, a pitch competition, food trucks, giveaways, a docuseries screening, and a film screening. Although it is in-person, students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country will be able to tune in via a TikTok live stream.

Students and alumni from Atlanta HBCU’s – Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morris Brown College, and Spelman College are encouraged to attend, as well as aspiring media and entertainment professionals in the area.

In partnership with SheaMoisture, Beats, Warner Bros. Pictures, The National Urban League, and Live Nation, the event will feature a performance from Young Nudy with appearances by Nicole Ari Parker, Aunjanue Ellis, Stephen “Dr.” Love, and more.

Rapper Young Nudy performs onstage during day two of the Rolling Loud Festival at NOS Events Center on December 17, 2017 in San Bernardino, California. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Shea Moisture brand will present Watch Them Work, MACRO’s digital docuseries that follows two current HBCU student scholar-business owners on their professional journeys. Beats collaborated with MACRO on a film pitch competition and The National Urban League and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta will activate a mobile vaccine and testing center. Live Nation will host a panel discussing the different aspects of careers in the live entertainment industry and offer insight on current roles.

The MACRO HBCU Entertainment Summit kicks off with the professional panel, led by Jason “J” Carter, founder of ONE Musicfest, Michael Carney, who works in booking Live Nation Urban, Rahshiene Taha, Vice President, and Head of Properties/IP Development at Live Nation, and Shavonne L. Dargan the Senior Vice President of Strategy & Marketing at CURATeD by Live Nation.

Other activations throughout the microfestival’s duration include a panel featuring expert advice from Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny, celebrity wardrobe stylist of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Darris Rushing, and a conversation with actor Nicco Annan, who stars as Uncle Clifford on P-Valley.

Prentice Penny attends HBO’s final season premiere of “Insecure” at Kenneth Hahn Park on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Warner Bros. Pictures will sponsor the closing event of the summit—an advance screening of the highly-anticipated film, King Richard. The biographical drama, starring Will Smith, tells the story of Richard Williams as raises and coaches his daughters Venus and Serena Williams into global tennis phenoms.

The MACRO HBCU Entertainment Summit was launched at Howard University in 2019. According to its official website, this summit is “a celebration of being together, safely, and championing HBCU students tenacity, creativity and perseverance during these times.”

To attend, interested patrons must register at https://themacrosummit.splashthat.com/ and must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

View a new trailer for King Richard, featuring “Be Alive” below.