50 Cent Receives Humanitarian Award For Philanthropic Efforts In Houston

In honor of his philanthropic efforts in his new home state of Texas, rapper and TV executive Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was a recipient of a humanitarian award at The Annual Houston Humanitarian Awards on Sunday (July 24).

According to FOX 26 Houston, the black tie gala was held at the Royal Sonesta Houston and emceed by local news anchor Melissa Wilson and the Isiah Factor Uncensored‘s Isiah Carey. Jackson was among the 12 civic and business leaders, philanthropists, and non-profit founders figures recognized for their unselfish contributions and kindness to the community. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee presented 50 Cent with the award for his foundation’s G-Unity Business Lab, an educational intervention program in the Houston Independent School District (HISD).

“This is really exciting for me and I’m honored to receive this award. [Since] coming to Houston, I’ve experienced kindness by people who are just living. This is what drew me here. And the no state taxes absolutely added to the idea. That’s kindness,” he joked. “In the beginning of G-Unity in 2004, I only made donations, now I’m actually participating. I have the time and can apply myself.”

Boost 1 Marketing

As the founder of G-Unity Foundation and G-Unity Business Lab—which provides underprivileged youth with access to computer labs and training at schools in the Houston area—50 Cent put forth a $300,000 donation that was matched by the Houston Independent School District (HISD) for a total of $600,000. G-Unity Business Lab uses a team (parents, teachers, community services providers) to provide academic and social services to youth attending HISD by delivering a highly focused, year-long course on entrepreneurship.

In addition to Fif, the ceremony included appearances by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Past Humanitarian Honoree Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller. While Fif didn’t rock the crowd with any of his hits, musical performances were delivered by Grammy Award winner Regina Belle and renowned Pianist and Composer Jeff Franzel.

In May 2021, 50 Cent—a proud native of Southside Jamaica, Queens—announced his decision to make Texas his new home. Given his northern roots and accomplishments as a Hip-Hop star, the city of Houston and the state of Texas have quickly taken to their new resident and honored Fif with his own mural less than a month after his arrival.

Watch 50 Cent receive the honor and deliver his acceptance speech below.