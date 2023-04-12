A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes Listed As “Pharrell’s Phriends” For ‘Something In The Water’ Set

Gearing up for the third annual Something in The Water Festival, Pharrell has continued to announce more performers added to its already extensive roster.

The multifaceted impresario has now announced that Hip-Hop royalty Busta Rhymes and De La Soul will join the specially-curated “Pharrell’s Phriends” set, along with A$AP Rocky and M.I.A. In celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop, Wu-Tang Clan will also take the stage providing fans with their head-knodding needs. More performers are to be announced in the coming weeks.

Something in The Water will see music’s most beloved artists shut down Virginia Beach, as they perform next to the Atlantic Ocean’s coastline during the weekend of April 28-30.

The explosive roster includes: Babyface Ray, CHIKA, Clipse, Coi Leray, d4vd, Doechii, FLO, Flo Milli, Grace Jones, Jay Pharoah, Jazmine Sullivan, KAYTRANADA, Kehlani, Kenny Beats, Kid Cudi, Latto, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Wayne.

Also taking the stage is Lil Yachty, Machine Gun Kelly, Masego, Mumford & Sons, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, NLE Choppa, Polo G, Saucy Santana, Skrillex, Summer Walker, SWV, The Kid LAROI, UMI, Wale, and many more.

Something in The Water

Teaming up with Walmart for the first time, SITW will continue their mission of “uniting the community and celebrating the diversity and magic of Virginia Beach.” The jam-packed experience will not only highlight the biggest music artist in Hip-Hop and beyond, but also shine light on local musicians, students, artists, activists and its small business owners.

To add to the philanthropic efforts of the eventful weekend, Pharrell’s YELLOW non-profit, along with The Recording Academy, will host an invite-only pre-festival brunch on Saturday (April 29), to recognize emerging music creators in the region.

The festival has successfully made its mark in Pharrell’s hometown, as its created “a legacy of community collaboration and goodwill.” Not only will attendees and non-ticket holders be able to experience free local and virtual community activations, programming and more — on-site attendees will also get to enjoy food made by dozens of V.A. vendors.

On the festival’s concluding day, guests will be welcomed to SITW’s annual pop-up church service with scheduled guests Karen Clarke and Bishop J Drew Sheard, Kirk Franklin, Lecrae, Pastor Mike Jr., Tye Tribbett, The Virginia Aires, Voices of Fire accompanied by Adam Blackstone, Darrell Robinson, Morgan Turner, and more.

Three day passes are on sale now at Something In The Water‘s official website. For non-ticket holders, YouTube will livestream the festival all weekend on Pharrell’s official channel.