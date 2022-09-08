Burna Boy And Stonebwoy Announced As Afrochella 2022 Headliners

Afrochella Festival has announced Burna Boy and Stonebwoy as its 2022 musical headliners. Culture Management Group, the parent company for Afrochella, revealed the full lineup for the “two-day futuristic event” featuring Fireboy, Kidi, Ayra Starr, Medikal, DJ Juls, DJ Loft, and more.

“As we embark on another year of celebrating African culture, Afrochella will bring ‘Afrofuturism’ to life through our core elements of music, art, fashion, and food,” expressed Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO & Co-Founder of Afrochella in a statement. “We will explore the endless possibilities of what ‘Afrofuturism’ could look like in 2022 and beyond.”

The highly-anticipated event is set to return to El Wak Stadium in Accra, Ghana from December 28 through December 29.

“As one of the most celebrated cultural moments in Ghana, this year we have the exciting challenge of bringing 20,000 travelers to the country. We plan to not only achieve this goal but to make Ghana the premier destination for all travelers around the world,” explained Kenny Agyapong Jr., COO & Co-Founder of Afrochella.

Afrochella attendees also have the opportunity to experience 50 vendors including 15 fashion, beauty, and art merchants. There will also be 35 food vendors, featuring cuisines from all over the continent including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, Senegal, and more.

The Afrochella Expo at Afrochella House will kick off on December 18th and run through December 31st and includes a series of digital experiences, wellness sessions, screenings, and panel discussions in the world of culture, technology, health, sustainability, music, and art.