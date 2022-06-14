Burna Boy And The Roots To Headline Afropunk’s 2022 Return To Brooklyn

AFROPUNK Fest has announced the talented lineup for its in-person return to Brooklyn. The annual festival has not been held in the New York City borough since 2019. From September 10-11, AFROPUNK is set to go down at the Commodore Barry Park and the performers are sure to put on a show.

Headlining the festival is The African Giant himself, Burna Boy, as well as legendary Hip-Hop band The Roots.

AFROPUNK Brooklyn will also feature performances from Isaiah Rashad, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, Mick Jenkins, BbyMutha, Bartees Strange, Lucky Daye, Earl Sweatshirt, Fana Hues, Pink Siifu, Adekunle Gold, Talia Goddess, Butcher Brown, Ekkstacy, Ivy Sole, and more.

Ahead of the BK homecoming, AFROPUNK a.k.a. the “celebration of Black joy and a testament to the resilience of the Brooklyn community” makes its midwest debut on Juneteenth weekend with Planet AFROPUNK Live: Minneapolis at the city’s Sheridan Memorial Park. The event is headlined by Ari Lennox and will feature various panels and community action events hosted across the city ahead of the scheduled performances. Mereba, Sango, and Noname will also perform.

Tickets for AFROPUNK Brooklyn 2022 go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. ET with the presale starting Thursday, June 16 at 10 a.m. ET.

View the complete lineup below.