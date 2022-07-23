Akon Brings Jollof, Music & Food Festival To Atlanta

Grammy-nominated artist and producer Akon has partnered with Color of Change to bring the Jollof, Music & Food Festival to Atlanta through his project Akon Lighting Africa. On Saturday (July 23), the one-day event will feature Afrobeat and Caribbean DJs, a Jollof contest judged by Akon and other influential cultural tastemakers, live music performances, food, art, dancing, and more. Piedmont Park will host the event with a portion of the proceeds going towards Akon Lighting Africa – a project started in 2014 to provide electricity by solar energy in Africa.

This year, Atlanta’s Jollof, Food and Music Festival features entertainment by singer and actor Rotimi, Afro B, Nektunez, Nana Hofi, Focalisti, Salma Slims, and more. Attendees will also enjoy music sets by DJs: E Cool, Kash, Fly, Vque, Mix Masta Chu, Chicca, Smashkash, Sam Q, Nani, Shine the Best, Mix Masta Zulu and Dancer Vybz.

“We wanted to highlight the power of the West African culture through the Atlanta Jollof and Music Festival,” said Akon. “Now more than ever, our food and music has reached mainstream, and our influence can be felt globally. My partners and I wanted to bring a piece of this to Atlanta.”

Jacob York, co-founder of Atlanta Jollof Music and Food Festival added, “I am happy to join my partners on bringing diverse culinary cuisines from the continent of Africa to Atlanta as well as highlighting Afro Beats, a genre of music that is dominating the charts.”

The festival is inspired by African culture, music, and food. The highly debated jollof, a one-pot rice dish, will be the subject of a West African culinary competition to see who can make it the best during the festival. Color of Change will also host a three-on-three basketball tournament “engaging local community members aiming to celebrate Black people and Black joy,” according to a press release. The teams will compete to win a selection of key prizes. Akon will also host an Afrobeat Bootcamp allowing up-and-coming artists to showcase their talent in front of an engaging audience.

The family-friendly cultural experience takes place Saturday (July 23) at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia.