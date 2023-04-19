Alicia Keys Announces Keys To The Summer Tour

Alicia Keys performs during the ALICIA + KEYS WORLD TOUR Opener at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on August 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Alicia Keys joins the growing list of musicians planning to keep fans outside this year. On Tuesday, (April 18) the R&B singer revealed dates for the Keys To The Summer tour, set to kick off in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. on June 28.

In a statement provided to Live Nation, the 42-year-old described the tour as “going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable!”

She continued, “I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”

Alicia Keys attends JR Ridinger Celebration Of Life at Faena Forum on October 08, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Livin

With 23 dates across North America, the Girl On Fire performer has stops in Atlanta, Boston, New Orleans, Philadephia, Toronto, and Washington D.C., before closing on Aug. 2 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Announcing the tour, the New York City native shared a vibrant video on social media. In the clip, viewers get a glimpse into Keys’ personal life with intimate footage of her and her family. The video also shows appreciation for her fans.

In September 2022, the Grammy Award-winning musician wrapped the Alicia + Keys World Tour in Nashville with a surprise performance from Jill Scott.

During the event, the women performed Keys’ song “Jill Scott,” named for and dedicated to the Philly native. The duo also delivered a live version of” The Way” from Scott’s acclaimed debut album, Who Is Jill Scott?

Tickets for the one-of-a-kind Keys To The Summer tour go on sale to the general public on Friday (April 21) at 9 a.m. local time. Pre-sales for Spotify, Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and each venue on the tour will begin Thursday (April 20) at 10 a.m. local time. Additionally, fans belonging to the Alicia Keys Fan Club and Keys Soulcare have advanced access.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level, giving ticketholders a chance to join Keys in an exclusive, intimate, and inspirational “Soulcare Session” ahead of the show.

Take a look at the full tour schedule below.

Keys To The Summer Tour Dates

June 28 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena

June 30 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena July 2 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

July 3 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

July 5 Memphis, TN FedExForum

July 7 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

July 9 Boston, MA TD Garden

July 10 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

July 12 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

July 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

July 15 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

July 18 Chicago, IL United Center

July 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

July 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

July 23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

July 24 Austin, TX Moody Center

July 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena

July 28 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

July 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

August 1 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

August 2 Los Angeles, CA The KIA Forum