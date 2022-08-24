Amazon Music Announces ‘Vince Staples: A Walk Through Ramona Park’ Livestream

Vince Staples performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 3 on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California.

Amazon Music has announced a new experience perfect for fans of Hip-hop music. On Tuesday (Aug. 23), the platform live-streamed Vince Staples‘ special hometown show from Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre.

The one-night-only live performance was Sponsored by Coca-Cola’s new digital platform, Coke Studio. During the 90-minute set, Vince shared personal anecdotes and stories of his career. Fans were also treated to an engaging moment of over 30 songs ranging from his early career beginnings to the recently released acclaimed albums Vince Staples and Ramona Park Broke My Heart.

“All I have to speak about is myself in my music,” shared Vince Staples of Ramona Park Broke My Heart to Guardian. “I’m not well versed in anything else. As soon as that’s not enough for me to make music – or it no longer feels right – I’ll immediately stop doing it.”

The Amazon Music show was first announced by the Long Beach rapper on social media. After promoting the live appearance and sharing details of the live stream, Vince Staples tweeted, “& we not touring,” suggesting this may be the only time in the near future to see him live.

Fans can watch Vince Staples‘ performance on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, the Amazon Music mobile app, and on Prime Video platform.

Check out Vince Staples’s latest album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart, below.