Exclusive: Amazon Music To Livestream Latto’s Sold-Out Atlanta 777 Tour Stop

Latto has brought her 777 Tour to major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Seattle, and will be closing out with a final show in her native Atlanta. Returning to Georgia for the first performance since the release of her 777 album, the Clayton County representative’s homecoming will be on full display for folks both in and outside of the city. The sold-out show set for Saturday (April 23) at The Tabernacle will be livestreamed by Rotation, Amazon Music’s flagship Hip-Hop/R&B brand.

Fans of the “Big Energy” rapper can catch the southern showcase on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and on the Amazon Music app.

“The 777 tour has been an incredible experience, and for my last night on tour, I wanted as many of my fans to be able to experience it. By live-streaming my show with Rotation and Amazon Music, I’ll be able to celebrate the end of my tour with all my fans around the world,” Latto expressed in a press statement.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Latto attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Latto recently made history as her single “Big Energy” steadily climbs the charts. The song reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 40 Radio, making her the first female rapper to ever have a No. 1 record on Pop, Rhythm, and Urban Radio with the same single. Additionally, she’s the first female artist in 12 years to accomplish this feat, joining the talented company of Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, and Mariah Carey, who’s featured on a remix to the chart-topping track.

Amazon has proven itself as a hub for livestreamed Hip-Hop and R&B shows. Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost Tour, Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, Summer Walker’s own hometown show in Atlanta, and J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival have all been showcased by the tech giant on various platforms.

Latto’s Atlanta concert is supported by opening acts Saucy Santana, Kali, Asianae, and J Young MDK, whose performances will also be broadcasted. The stream will begin at 8 p.m. ET.