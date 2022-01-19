Anderson .Paak And Bruno Mars Announce “An Evening With Silk Sonic” Las Vegas Residency

L–R: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic accept the Best Group award onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars are taking their talents as Silk Sonic to Las Vegas. The duo announced an upcoming residency on their separate social media accounts. The shows are set to kick off on Feb. 25 at Dolby Live as part of “An Evening With Silk Sonic” and mark the group’s first time performing live outside of award show stages.

“THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!!” exclaimed .Paak on Instagram. “YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!”

“Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!” tweeted Bruno Mars.

According to Variety, the residency includes 13 dates from Feb. 25 through April 2. The Live Nation presale is set to begin today (Jan. 19) at 1 p.m. ET with general public sales starting at 1 p.m. ET on Friday (Jan. 21). COVID-19 protocol for the 5,200 capacity theater requires masks and may require proof of full vaccination, proof of a negative COVID-19 test, or a rapid on-site test.

Silk Sonic was formed by the two musicians in 2017 through friendship and by 2021 became a certified act. In March, the group released their lead single “Leave The Door Open,” which was named VIBE’s No. 1 R&B song of 2021, and by that June, the group won their first BET award.

The debut album An Evening With Silk Sonic was issued on Nov. 12, 2021, and debuted on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Album chart with 42,000 traditional album sales included in a total of 104,000 equivalent album units earned. Silk Sonic also earned MTV Video Music Awards as well as Soul Train Awards and is currently nominated for four Grammy Awards.