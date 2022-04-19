Ari Lennox To Headline Planet AFROPUNK Live: Minneapolis On Juneteenth

Ari Lennox performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

Ari Lennox has been revealed as a headlining performer for Planet AFROPUNK Live: Minneapolis. Set to take place this Juneteenth, the music and culture-centered festival will be held at Sheridan Memorial Park in Minnesota’s largest city. This is the first time the live-music event will take place in a Midwestern city and Prince’s hometown is the perfect setting for the empowering festival.

Officially, Planet AFROPUNK Live: Minneapolis kicks off on June 18th with various panels and community action events hosted across the city ahead of the performances the following day.

Mereba, Noname, Sango, and more fill out the lineup, which includes some of the best rising acts in the Twin Cities expanding Minneapolis’ rich history as a hub of music and culture.

In addition to the talented lineup of performing artists, Planet AFROPUNK Live: Minneapolis will feature activations including the Spinthrift Market and AFROPUNK’s Bites ‘n Beats, which provides event-goers an opportunity to indulge in cuisines from renowned Midwestern chefs and local food trucks. Attendees also have the chance to experience a live mural, early morning Yoga sessions, art galleries, and film screenings.

AFROPUNK has also announced a partnership with High School For Recording Arts, a local high school often referred to as “Hip Hop High,” and founded by former Prince band member David T.C. Ellis. The school specializes in developing the next generation of musical talent. Students from the school will have an opportunity to host panels and show off their talents during the first day at a special showcase.

Tickets for Planet AFROPUNK Live: Minneapolis go on sale on Thursday (April 21). View the full lineup for the festival’s midwest debut below.