Armani White To Perform During 2023 Streamy Awards

This year's presenters include Druski and Pinkydoll.

Armani White performing
Armani White at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live held at The Novo on August 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Armani White has been announced as a performer for the 2023 Streamy Awards.

Set for Sunday (Aug. 27), the Philadelphia native will take the stage, delivering live renditions of his chart-topping hit “Billie Eilish” as well as the viral track “Silver Tooth.”

The 26-year-old is also nominated in the inaugural Sound of the Year award category in collaboration with Rolling Stone for the song “GOATED.” According to Variety, the title recognizes the “most impactful songs that have dominated content creation on social media and resonated across popular culture.

Additional songs contending for the win include “Area Codes” by Kaliii, “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, “Players” by Coi Leray, “Pretty Girls Walk” by Big Boss Vette, and “What It Is” by Doechii.

Armani White rapping onstage, wearing all yellow with N.O.R.E, wearing all white with red and blue stripes down his sleeve and pants leg
This year’s presenters include social media stars Anna Sitar, Brianna Chickenfry, Chris Olsen, Colin and Samir, Delaney Rowe, Dream, Drew Afualo, Druski, Pinkydoll, and more, per Billboard. Additionally, RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shea Couleé will be appearing throughout the show to interact with creators in the audience.

Hosted by 7-time Streamy Award winner MatPat, the Streamys will air live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on YouTube. The Streamy Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions (DCP) and Tubefilter.

DCP is owned by Penske Media Eldridge, a Penske Media Corporation (PMC) subsidiary and a joint venture between PMC and Eldridge. PMC is the parent company of VIBE.

View the complete list of 2023 Streamy Award nominees below.

CREATOR OF THE YEAR
Airrack
Alix Earle
Charli D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
JiDion
Logan Paul
Mikayla Nogueira
MrBeast
Ryan Trahan
Zach King

SHOW OF THE YEAR
AMP
BRYCE • Brandon Rogers
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Good Mythical Morning
Hot Ones • First We Feast
I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla
RDCWorld
Sam and Colby
UNHhhh • WOWPresents

STREAMER OF THE YEAR
Emiru
HasanAbi
Ironmouse
IShowSpeed
Kai Cenat
Ludwig
Quackity
tarik
Valkyrae
xQc

Kai Cenat Award
Kai Cenat accepts the Streamer of the Year award during the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards at the Beverly Hilton on December 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. y Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dick clark productions

INTERNATIONAL
Enaldinho (Brazil)
Gaules (Brazil)
ibai (Spain)
Khaby Lame (Italy)
Mikecrack (Spain)

SHORT FORM
the cheeky boyos
Chris Olsen
Connor Price
Elyse Myers
Rich Black Guy

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

BREAKOUT CREATOR
Alix Earle
Drew Afualo
Dylan Mulvaney
Jake Shane • octopusslover8
Keith Lee

BREAKOUT STREAMER
Agent00
ExtraEmily
Fanum
filian
Shylily

COLLABORATION
albert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush
Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD
Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan Vlogs
Haley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economy
MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time

@mrbeast

Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time #mrbeastvstherock

♬ original sound – MrBeast

CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD
Beast Philanthropy
DrLupo • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Invisible People
jacksepticeye • World Central Kitchen
MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation

CREATOR PRODUCT
BÉIS • Shay Mitchell
CrunchLabs • Mark Rober
Feastables • MrBeast
POPFLEX • Blogilates
PRIME • Logan Paul x KSI

CROSSOVER
Hailey Rhode Bieber
Jonas Brothers
Kate Hudson
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch • blondebrunetteredhead
Paris Hilton

FIRST PERSON
Airrack
BENOFTHEWEEK
Danny Duncan
Ryan Trahan
Safiya Nygaard

JUST CHATTING
HasanAbi
Kai Cenat
Quackity
xQc
YourRAGE

HasanAbi accepting award
Hasan Piker (HasanAbi) poses with an award during the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards at the Beverly Hilton on December 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

VARIETY STREAMER
Emiru
IShowSpeed
LIRIK
Ludwig
Valkyrae

VTUBER
filian
Gawr Gura
Ironmouse
Jaiden Animations
shxtou

MUSIC AWARDS

ROLLING STONE SOUND OF THE YEAR
Area Codes • Kaliii
Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
GOATED. • Armani White
Here With Me • d4vd
In Ha Mood • Ice Spice
Made You Look • Meghan Trainor
Players • Coi Leray
Pretty Girls Walk • Big Boss Vette
Unholy • Sam Smith, Kim Petras
What It Is • Doechii

SHOW AWARDS

PODCAST
Call Her Daddy
H3 Podcast
IMPAULSIVE
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
The Yard

SCRIPTED SERIES
BRYCE • Brandon Rogers
Dhar Mann
The Game Theorists
Ginormo! • Steven He
RDCWorld

UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Hot Ones • First We Feast
I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla
Sam and Colby

SUBJECT AWARDS

ANIMATED
Haminations
HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop
Jaiden Animations
The Land of Boggs
MeatCanyon

BEAUTY
Brad Mondo
colleen.makeupp
Mikayla Nogueira
MissDarcei
NikkieTutorials

NikkieTutorials wearing white
Nikkie Tutorials attends the Meet Marc Jacobs Beauty & Global Artistry Ambassador, Nikkie Tutorials at Sephora Times Square on June 13, 2019 in New York City. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Modern Luxury

COMEDY
DeMarcus Shawn
Kris Collins
Lucas Lopez
The McFarlands
RDCWorld

COMMENTARY
Chad Chad
D’Angelo Wallace
Danny Gonzalez
Kurtis Conner
penguinz0

COMPETITIVE GAMER
iiTzTimmy
Scump
tarik
TenZ
Typical Gamer

DANCE
Cale Brown
Enola Bedard
Matt Steffanina
Merrick Hanna
yoolwxnder

FASHION AND STYLE
Gunnar Deatherage
Kenz Lawrén
Max Alexander
Mina Le
Wisdom Kaye

FOOD
Alexis Nikole
Chef Reactions
Cooking With Lynja
Nick DiGiovanni
Nigel Ng

GAMER
Aphmau
Caylus
Dream
Markiplier
TommyInnit

HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Austen Alexander
Doctor Mike
Dr Julie
HealthyGamerGG
LeanBeefPatty

KIDS AND FAMILY
Brittikitty
Gracie’s Corner
Ms Rachel
Rebecca Zamolo
Recess Therapy

LEARNING AND EDUCATION
Big Weird World
Colin and Samir
TierZoo
Tom Scott
Veritasium

LIFESTYLE
AMP
Bretman Rock
Charli D’Amelio
Kara and Nate
Sofia Richie Grainge

NEWS
Brian Tyler Cohen
Gay News • Josh Helfgott
HasanAbi
The Philip DeFranco Show
Task & Purpose

SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING
Allen Pan
Hacksmith Industries
I did a thing
Mark Rober
techjoyce

SPORTS
Deestroying
Duke Dennis
Good Good Golf
Jesser
Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne at Espies
Livvy Dunne attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

TECHNOLOGY
iJustine
Linus Tech Tips
Marques Brownlee
Mrwhosetheboss
Supercar Blondie

CRAFT AWARDS

CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ashley Xu
Cole Walliser
Lyrical Lemonade
Recider
Will Freeark

EDITING
Cooking With Lynja
Jet Lag: The Game
Kelly Wakasa
Savanah Moss
Yes Theory

VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS
Buttered Side Down
Corridor Crew
Justin Yi
SoKrispyMedia
Zach King

WRITING
CalebCity
Dami Lee
Josh Zilberberg
Leo González
Petey

BRAND AWARDS

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: AGENCY OF THE YEAR
BENlabs
Content+
kvell
Reach Agency
Whalar

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND ENGAGEMENT
Dumb Ways to Die • PlaySide Studios
Feastables • MrBeast
No Drone? No Problem! • Insta360
Subs for Subs • Jersey Mike’s x TSM
SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok • SweeTARTS x Content+

@_xochitl.gomez

#ad The first-ever SweeTARTS Film Fest is here! Are you ready?! Stick around to learn how to enter and win $25K! #SweeTARTSFilmEntry @sweetartscandy

♬ Canyons – Official Sound Studio

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND OF THE YEAR
Barbie • Mattel
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Insta360
Old Spice • Procter & Gamble
Prime Video • Amazon

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED SERIES
A Style Is Born • Wayfair x Made In Network
LIVE@4:25 • Totino’s Pizza Rolls x the cheeky boyos, Flighthouse, Content+
Plot Pitch • Prime Video
Real People, Real Stories • AARP
Who Wore It Best • Netflix x Harry Jowsey

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED VIDEO
ASMcaR • Nissan x Donut
Give Odor The Bird • Old Spice x SypherPK x United Esports
My poor friend • Photoshop Express x beeveekee
Wait for it #corn • Chipotle Mexican Grill
When u meet her dad and Old Spice saves the day • Old Spice x Adam W

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN

heinzmasterz • Heinz x Whalar
Blasting to the Top • Gel Blaster x BENlabs
Chainsaw Man Viewing Party • Chainsaw Man x Crunchyroll
DiGiorno Made Us Do It • DiGiorno x Reach Agency
Nebula • Standard

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN
Barbie You Can Be Anything Series • Barbie x Mirrored Media
Loot for Good • Call of Duty Endowment x Activision
Play by the Rules • International Committee of the Red Cross x PopShorts
Real Recipes for Real Change • Chipotle Mexican Grill x The Farmlink Project x Nick DiGiovanni
The ReTok Shop • Nature Valley x Content+

