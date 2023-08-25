Armani White To Perform During 2023 Streamy Awards

Armani White at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live held at The Novo on August 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Armani White has been announced as a performer for the 2023 Streamy Awards.

Set for Sunday (Aug. 27), the Philadelphia native will take the stage, delivering live renditions of his chart-topping hit “Billie Eilish” as well as the viral track “Silver Tooth.”

The 26-year-old is also nominated in the inaugural Sound of the Year award category in collaboration with Rolling Stone for the song “GOATED.” According to Variety, the title recognizes the “most impactful songs that have dominated content creation on social media and resonated across popular culture.

Additional songs contending for the win include “Area Codes” by Kaliii, “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, “Players” by Coi Leray, “Pretty Girls Walk” by Big Boss Vette, and “What It Is” by Doechii.

This year’s presenters include social media stars Anna Sitar, Brianna Chickenfry, Chris Olsen, Colin and Samir, Delaney Rowe, Dream, Drew Afualo, Druski, Pinkydoll, and more, per Billboard. Additionally, RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shea Couleé will be appearing throughout the show to interact with creators in the audience.

Hosted by 7-time Streamy Award winner MatPat, the Streamys will air live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on YouTube. The Streamy Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions (DCP) and Tubefilter.

DCP is owned by Penske Media Eldridge, a Penske Media Corporation (PMC) subsidiary and a joint venture between PMC and Eldridge. PMC is the parent company of VIBE.

View the complete list of 2023 Streamy Award nominees below.

CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Airrack

Alix Earle

Charli D’Amelio

Jay Shetty

JiDion

Logan Paul

Mikayla Nogueira

MrBeast

Ryan Trahan

Zach King

SHOW OF THE YEAR

AMP

BRYCE • Brandon Rogers

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla

RDCWorld

Sam and Colby

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

STREAMER OF THE YEAR

Emiru

HasanAbi

Ironmouse

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

Ludwig

Quackity

tarik

Valkyrae

xQc

Kai Cenat accepts the Streamer of the Year award during the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards at the Beverly Hilton on December 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. y Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dick clark productions

INTERNATIONAL

Enaldinho (Brazil)

Gaules (Brazil)

ibai (Spain)

Khaby Lame (Italy)

Mikecrack (Spain)

SHORT FORM

the cheeky boyos

Chris Olsen

Connor Price

Elyse Myers

Rich Black Guy

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

BREAKOUT CREATOR

Alix Earle

Drew Afualo

Dylan Mulvaney

Jake Shane • octopusslover8

Keith Lee

BREAKOUT STREAMER

Agent00

ExtraEmily

Fanum

filian

Shylily

COLLABORATION

albert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush

Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD

Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan Vlogs

Haley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economy

MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time

CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD

Beast Philanthropy

DrLupo • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Invisible People

jacksepticeye • World Central Kitchen

MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation

CREATOR PRODUCT

BÉIS • Shay Mitchell

CrunchLabs • Mark Rober

Feastables • MrBeast

POPFLEX • Blogilates

PRIME • Logan Paul x KSI

CROSSOVER

Hailey Rhode Bieber

Jonas Brothers

Kate Hudson

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch • blondebrunetteredhead

Paris Hilton

FIRST PERSON

Airrack

BENOFTHEWEEK

Danny Duncan

Ryan Trahan

Safiya Nygaard

JUST CHATTING

HasanAbi

Kai Cenat

Quackity

xQc

YourRAGE

Hasan Piker (HasanAbi) poses with an award during the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards at the Beverly Hilton on December 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

VARIETY STREAMER

Emiru

IShowSpeed

LIRIK

Ludwig

Valkyrae

VTUBER

filian

Gawr Gura

Ironmouse

Jaiden Animations

shxtou

MUSIC AWARDS

ROLLING STONE SOUND OF THE YEAR

Area Codes • Kaliii

Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

GOATED. • Armani White

Here With Me • d4vd

In Ha Mood • Ice Spice

Made You Look • Meghan Trainor

Players • Coi Leray

Pretty Girls Walk • Big Boss Vette

Unholy • Sam Smith, Kim Petras

What It Is • Doechii

SHOW AWARDS

PODCAST

Call Her Daddy

H3 Podcast

IMPAULSIVE

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

The Yard

SCRIPTED SERIES

BRYCE • Brandon Rogers

Dhar Mann

The Game Theorists

Ginormo! • Steven He

RDCWorld

UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla

Sam and Colby

SUBJECT AWARDS

ANIMATED

Haminations

HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop

Jaiden Animations

The Land of Boggs

MeatCanyon

BEAUTY

Brad Mondo

colleen.makeupp

Mikayla Nogueira

MissDarcei

NikkieTutorials

Nikkie Tutorials attends the Meet Marc Jacobs Beauty & Global Artistry Ambassador, Nikkie Tutorials at Sephora Times Square on June 13, 2019 in New York City. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Modern Luxury

COMEDY

DeMarcus Shawn

Kris Collins

Lucas Lopez

The McFarlands

RDCWorld

COMMENTARY

Chad Chad

D’Angelo Wallace

Danny Gonzalez

Kurtis Conner

penguinz0

COMPETITIVE GAMER

iiTzTimmy

Scump

tarik

TenZ

Typical Gamer

DANCE

Cale Brown

Enola Bedard

Matt Steffanina

Merrick Hanna

yoolwxnder

FASHION AND STYLE

Gunnar Deatherage

Kenz Lawrén

Max Alexander

Mina Le

Wisdom Kaye

FOOD

Alexis Nikole

Chef Reactions

Cooking With Lynja

Nick DiGiovanni

Nigel Ng

GAMER

Aphmau

Caylus

Dream

Markiplier

TommyInnit

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Austen Alexander

Doctor Mike

Dr Julie

HealthyGamerGG

LeanBeefPatty

KIDS AND FAMILY

Brittikitty

Gracie’s Corner

Ms Rachel

Rebecca Zamolo

Recess Therapy

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

Big Weird World

Colin and Samir

TierZoo

Tom Scott

Veritasium

LIFESTYLE

AMP

Bretman Rock

Charli D’Amelio

Kara and Nate

Sofia Richie Grainge

NEWS

Brian Tyler Cohen

Gay News • Josh Helfgott

HasanAbi

The Philip DeFranco Show

Task & Purpose

SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING

Allen Pan

Hacksmith Industries

I did a thing

Mark Rober

techjoyce

SPORTS

Deestroying

Duke Dennis

Good Good Golf

Jesser

Olivia Dunne

Livvy Dunne attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

TECHNOLOGY

iJustine

Linus Tech Tips

Marques Brownlee

Mrwhosetheboss

Supercar Blondie

CRAFT AWARDS

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ashley Xu

Cole Walliser

Lyrical Lemonade

Recider

Will Freeark

EDITING

Cooking With Lynja

Jet Lag: The Game

Kelly Wakasa

Savanah Moss

Yes Theory

VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS

Buttered Side Down

Corridor Crew

Justin Yi

SoKrispyMedia

Zach King

WRITING

CalebCity

Dami Lee

Josh Zilberberg

Leo González

Petey

BRAND AWARDS

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: AGENCY OF THE YEAR

BENlabs

Content+

kvell

Reach Agency

Whalar

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND ENGAGEMENT

Dumb Ways to Die • PlaySide Studios

Feastables • MrBeast

No Drone? No Problem! • Insta360

Subs for Subs • Jersey Mike’s x TSM

SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok • SweeTARTS x Content+

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND OF THE YEAR

Barbie • Mattel

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insta360

Old Spice • Procter & Gamble

Prime Video • Amazon

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED SERIES

A Style Is Born • Wayfair x Made In Network

LIVE@4:25 • Totino’s Pizza Rolls x the cheeky boyos, Flighthouse, Content+

Plot Pitch • Prime Video

Real People, Real Stories • AARP

Who Wore It Best • Netflix x Harry Jowsey

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED VIDEO

ASMcaR • Nissan x Donut

Give Odor The Bird • Old Spice x SypherPK x United Esports

My poor friend • Photoshop Express x beeveekee

Wait for it #corn • Chipotle Mexican Grill

When u meet her dad and Old Spice saves the day • Old Spice x Adam W

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN

heinzmasterz • Heinz x Whalar

Blasting to the Top • Gel Blaster x BENlabs

Chainsaw Man Viewing Party • Chainsaw Man x Crunchyroll

DiGiorno Made Us Do It • DiGiorno x Reach Agency

Nebula • Standard

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN

Barbie You Can Be Anything Series • Barbie x Mirrored Media

Loot for Good • Call of Duty Endowment x Activision

Play by the Rules • International Committee of the Red Cross x PopShorts

Real Recipes for Real Change • Chipotle Mexican Grill x The Farmlink Project x Nick DiGiovanni

The ReTok Shop • Nature Valley x Content+