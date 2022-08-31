Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 2022 Announces Lineup Including Saucy Santana, Latto, and More

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend 2022 is preparing for its 26th annual event set to take place on Labor Day weekend. The five-day Pride Celebration will include special appearances by Kandi Burruss, Jussie Smollett, Joseline Hernandez, Natalie Nunn, Stasha Sanchez, Saucy Santana, Big Latto, Jhonni Blaze, Erica Banks, Jerrie Johnson, Melissa “DJ M” Scott, and more.

On Thursday (Sept. 1), the City of Atlanta and Mayor Andre Dickens will kick things off with the Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Opening Reception. Additional nightlife events will take place in many of Atlanta’s premiere Midtown venues. In partnership with various healthcare providers, APBW organizers, the mayor’s office, and Atlanta Police Department have taken extra precautions to ensure attendee safety. All participants of the week-long events will have access to free HIV testing and information on official vaccination locations for MonkeyPox and COVID-19.

On Friday (Sept. 2), the first-ever Black Excellence Influencers Dinner will be hosted by RockStars Production and Traxx Girls at the Starling Hotel. The inaugural affair will serve as a fundraiser to benefit ABPW and spotlight the accomplishments of organizations, trailblazers, leaders, and influencers supporting the LGBTQIA+ community.

On the following day, the first-of-its-kind ABPW Film Festival will be held at IPIC Theater in Midtown. The all-day event will include independent LGBTQIA+ films submitted via the iElevate+ TV streaming app, as well as screenings of the critically-acclaimed films Mixed Girl and Black and Porn. The film festival will also host a Q&A on the topic of “representation in Hollywood” with Harlem‘s Jerrie Johnson. The event will wrap with a screening of the BET+ film B-Boy Blues with director Jussie Smollett on site. The film festival is free and open to the public, through registration here.

Sunday morning (Sept. 4) will begin with religious services in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. The Vision Cathedral of Atlanta will present a moving worship and communion experience for all attendees. Shortly after, the 10th annual Pure Heat Community Festival will take place. The cultural event will include market and food vendors, live celebrity and local performers, entertainment, educational forums, prizes & giveaways – all aimed towards “the spirit of community, pride, and vision.”

Headlining this year’s Pure Heat Community Festival are 2022 honorees Joseline Hernandez of Zeus Network’s Joseline’s Cabaret, Kandi Burruss of Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Smollett. Burruss will be receiving the Humanitarian award and Stasha Sanchez of Legendary will receive the annual ICON award. Hernandez will also take home the Trailblazer Award. Natalie Nunn of Zeus’s Baddies South will be honored with the Pioneer Award. Lastly, Smollett will be the recipient of the inaugural Alvin Ailey Trailblazer Award.

Interested guests can visit Atlanta Pride Weekend’s official website for more information on how to attend. A portion of event proceeds will go towards homeless LGBTQ+ youth and those infected/affected by HIV/AIDS via the Vision Community Foundation.