Babyface Asked Not To Perform At Anita Baker’s NJ Show, Fans React

Last night during the New Jersey stop of Anita Baker’s 15-date “The Songstress” tour, concertgoers became disgruntled and disappointed. Not only did fans report waiting two hours for the “Sweet Love” singer to hit the stage, but ticket holders also did not get to see co-headliner Babyface perform.
Adding to the chaotic night, one fan told VIBE that she witnessed a lady passing out while waiting for the show to start and that a fight also erupted in the audience.
Following the backlash on social media from the show date, Babyface spoke out to clear up rumors about Ms. Baker allegedly being a “diva” towards him.
“I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter,” he tweeted on Wednesday night (May 10). “I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.”
According to one attendee, the 65-year-old songstress asked Live Nation (who organized the tour) if they came out to apologize to fans for the delay. Another fan vented to Twitter about the delay and also having to work in the morning. He then asked for a refund.
“I am at the Anita Baker concert, it is 2 hours late!” the disappointed fan wrote. “This is unacceptable! Ppl have to work tomorrow, others don’t live in NJ and traveled here. No announcements have been made. Tickets were expensive. Disrespectful! Who is responsible for this? Shameful. #refund”
In another video, the host of the show could be seen getting booed after announcing to ticket holders that there were “technical difficulties” — which he claimed caused the delay.
“First of all I want to thank everyone for coming out tonight,” he began. “We did have some technical difficulties tonight. However, Ms. Baker isn’t going anywhere ya’ll she’s coming out tonight. Unfortunately because of these delays Ms. Baker wanted to be sure that she gave ya’ll the best that she could give.”
“So unfortunately Babyface will no longer be performing. I deeply, deeply apologize,” he added as the audience roared with “boos” out of frustration. See below.
Baker’s team has yet to release an official statement regarding starting her set two hours late and Babyface being unable to perform.
