‘Bel-Air’ Cast And Creators Celebrate Season 2 With Premiere And Party

Ahead of the Bel-Air premiere, the cast and crew gathered in Hollywood to highlight the pending season. On the brisk Wednesday night (Feb. 22) the fictional family warmed the atmosphere with their genuine care for one another as well as their work.

Bel-Air cast members Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones celebrated alongside showrunner, executive producer, and writer Carla Banks Waddles with executive producers Morgan Cooper and Terence Carter.

“I feel excited, I feel proud, blessed. So many adjectives to describe right now,” shared Holmes with VIBE on the purple carpet. “I’m really excited that I got to get into some spicy stuff. The thing I love about our show is our writers are so good. They’re good at writing to us as actors and to our voices. They know how to tell a good story. There’s a lot of conflicts…some love triangles this season. It’s very nuanced. I’m happy with how everything turned out this season.”

Decorated with plush rose arrangements accented by glowing lights, attendees were treated to specialty espresso martinis and Moscow mules ahead of the screening. Guests included D. Smoke, Yvonne Orji, Sarunas Jackson, Echo Kellum, Carl Tart and Grasie Mercedes (NBC’s Grand Crew), Angelica Washington, and rapper Saweetie who makes a cameo in Bel-Air season two.

“Honestly, it was an honor because who don’t love The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” the “Tap In” rapper said with VIBE. “The fact that I get to be a part of the remake, makes me even more excited.”

Cooper and Banks Waddles introduced the episode, thanking the audience, the cast, and each other for their creative talents before the story continued. Laughs and gasps echoed throughout the venue as viewers started a new chapter with WIll, Carlton, Uncle Phil, Ashley, Hilary, and the entire Banks family.

“The Anywhere Club” — Pictured: Armani White at the NeueHouse Hollywood on February 22, 2023 Robin Marshall/Peacock

Following the screening, DJ Domo engaged an energetic crowd with Hip-Hop and R&B chart-toppers and deep cuts. Rising rap star Armani White performed his popular song “Billie Eilish” and spoke on his personal connection with Bel-Air.

“It was real bad times, we had this one record that we felt confident about,” the West Philly-bred told the audience about releasing the aforementioned viral track while facing eviction. “I put the snippet out while I was watching Bel-Air. The next day it had a million views…One year after that, I’m at the Bel-Air premiere playing that song for yall.”

With a photo booth activation, tasty Hors D’oeuvres, and Bel-Air fitted caps for attendees to take home, the vibes at the Bel-Air Anywhere Club set the tone for a successful season. Take a look at photos from the event below.

Watch season two of Bel-Air on Peacock on Thursday (Feb. 23) with new episodes weekly.