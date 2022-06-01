Doja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox Lead 2022 BET Awards Nominations

BET has revealed the anticipated list of nominees lined up for a potential win at the 2022 BET Awards.
With six total nods, Doja Cat has earned the most nominations at this year’s celebration set for June 26. Ranking second in nomination count are Ari Lennox and Drake with four each.
Additionally, Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige, and Tems are the third-highest with three nominations each.
Doja Cat’s six nominations include the top coveted categories in Video of the Year for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA as well as Album of the Year for her Pop Rap-R&B hybrid album Planet Her. The Grammy Award-winning musician is also up for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, ‘BET Her, and Best Collaboration.
The BET Awards 2022 nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, explains the press release. The group is comprised of an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts.
Taraji P. Henson is back as host of the live event. Connie Orlando, BET’s Executive Vice President, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy, and News will oversee the 2022 BET Awards, along with Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, who will serve as co-executive producer for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers.
View the full list of nominees for the 2022 BET Awards below.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Yung Bleu
Best Group
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Chlöe X Halle
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Best Collaboration
“Essence” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
“Every Chance I Get” Dj Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money (Remix)” BIA Feat. Nicki Minaj
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video Of The Year
“Family Ties” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Have Mercy” Chlöe
“Kiss Me More” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Pressure” Ari Lennox
“Smokin’ Out The Window” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“Way 2 Sexy” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
Video Director Of The Year
Anderson .Paak A.K.A. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Album Of The Year
An Evening With Silk Sonic Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic
Back Of My Mind H.E.R.
Call Me If You Get Lost Tyler, The Creator
Certified Lover Boy Drake
Donda Kanye West
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe Jazmine Sullivan
Planet Her Doja Cat
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“All In Your Hands” Marvin Sapp
“Come To Life” Kanye West
“Grace” Kelly Price
“Hallelujah” Fred Hammond
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
Jireh Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
“We Win” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin
BET Her Award
“Best Of Me (Originals)” Alicia Keys
“Good Morning Gorgeous” Mary J. Blige
“Have Mercy” Chlöe
“Pressure” Ari Lennox
“Roster” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman” Doja Cat
Best International Act
Dave (Uk)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (Drc)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (Uk)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League Djz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria)
Best Movie
Candyman
King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer Of Soul
The Harder They Fall
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes (Bel Air)
Anthony Anderson (Black-Ish)
Damson Idris (Snowfall)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth)
Forest Whitaker (Respect | Godfather Of Harlem)
Jabari Banks (Bel Air)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Coco Jones (Bel Air)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
Mary J. Blige (Power Book Ii: Ghost)
Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Regina King (The Harder They Fall)
Zendaya (Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home)
Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Sportswoman Of The Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman Of The Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
Stephen Curry