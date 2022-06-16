Babyface, Chlöe, Chance The Rapper, Muni Long, And More To Perform At 2022 BET Awards

After much anticipation from rumors erupting online, BET has confirmed who will take the stage at the 2022 BET Awards.

Chance the Rapper, Chlöe, Muni Long, Doechii, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Roddy Ricch, and more have all been tapped to perform at this year’s show. Newly-minted collaborators, Babyface and Ella Mai will also be taking the stage, but whether or not they’ll be performing their new single, “Keeps On Fallin’” is to be determined. Givēon’s forthcoming performance will follow the release of his debut album, Give Or Take.

Rising stars, GoGo Marrow and OGI will be the fresh faces on BET’s Amplified Stage, where BET gives their “stamp of approval” for talent on the come-up. This will be OGI’s first performance after spending the past few weeks opening for Snoh Aalegra on her Ugh, These Temporary Highs tour.

There’s no word on whether Diddy, this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, will be honored with a tribute performance.

Doja Cat leads this year’s nominations with six to her name. Ari Lennox and Drake follow the “Kiss Me More” artist with four each.

The 2022 BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, will air live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Revisit last year’s performances in the roundup video below.