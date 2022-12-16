Beyoncé Opening Club ‘Renaissance’ For The Weekend

Beyoncé has officially opened the doors to Club Renaissance. The 41-year-old performer has collaborated with Amazon Music to host exclusive weekend events celebrating her latest album. According to Billboard, her label Parkwood Entertainment joined the streaming platform for the occasion.

Fans 21 years old and up in Los Angeles were invited to Renaissance in Spacial Audio. Set for Saturday (Dec. 17) and Sunday (Dec. 18) at 9 p.m. PT on both nights, confirmed guests will receive the address to a secret location. Each person was limited to one RSVP.

Eager Beyhive members quickly sold out the free event.

In October, the “CUFF IT” singer held a Club Renaissance party during Paris Fashion Week. According to Billboard, the star-studded soiree was attended by Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, Halsey, Naomi Campbell, and more. Another event was held in New York City where Donald Glover, Chloë, Halle Bailey, Kendrick Lamar, Janelle Monae, Questlove, and more joined the disco theme.

Renaissance was issued on July 29, 2022, and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 chart. The album was preceded by the record-breaking single “Break My Soul.”

The acclaimed project could add more hardware to the global pop star’s trophy case. With an unprecedented nine nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards, Mrs. Carter could become the first Black woman to win Best Dance/Electronic Album. Overall, Renaissance is nominated for Album of the Year.

Renaissance is rumored to be followed by Act II and III albums with different themes. While the “Alien Superstar” singer nor her team has confirmed the news, it is speculated that the second edition will be an acoustic album and the third, a collaborative effort with Jay-Z.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé explained. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

