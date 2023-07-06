Beyoncé’s Pittsburgh ‘Renaissance’ Tour Stop Canceled, Others Postponed

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at PGE Narodowy on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland.

Beyoncé fans hoping to catch her Pittsburgh Renaissance World Tour stop may have to make other arrangements. On Wednesday (July 6), Acrisure Stadium, the concert venue in Pittsburgh, announced the chart-topping singer would no longer perform on the scheduled date. Queen Bey was initially billed to headline a concert on August 3, 2023.

A statement citing “production logistics and scheduling issues,” as the reasoning behind the cancellation informed buyers that “refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase.”

Despite the announcement, Mayor Ed Gainey has hope the record-breaking tour can still stop in Steel City. Issuing his own statement, Gainey revealed special plans for the Grammy Award-winning singer’s visit.

“We were fully prepared to welcome her to Pittsburgh and honor her with an official day recognizing her visit and accomplishments,” explained the Democratic politician on social media.

The full memo details “We are in conversations with the promotor for the event in order to gain an understanding about what led to the cancelation, and if there is anything we can do as a city to find a new date or location for her show.”

We are in conversations with the promoter for the event in order to gain an understanding about what led to the cancellation, and if there is anything we can do as a city to find a new date or location for her show. — Mayor Ed Gainey (@MayorEdGainey) July 5, 2023

The aforementioned cancellation is just one of three amendments made for the record-setting show. Scheduled Renaissance concerts in Kansas City, MO, and Seattle have been postponed. Similar statements were released by the venues in both cities of the delay.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium revealed a new date of Oct. 1, weeks after the previously announced Sept. 18 performance detailing, “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.”

In the Pacific Northwest, the Sept. 13 concert is pushed back by one day, honoring purchased tickets for the original date.

Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, the Sept 13th Seattle stop of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR has been pushed back by one day and will now take place Sept 14th. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. pic.twitter.com/Rysc4N243X — Lumen Field (@LumenField) July 5, 2023

The Renaissance World Tour kicked off in Sweden in May with additional sold-out dates across Europe. Surprises during the international trek included the 41-year-old’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, joining her on stage and a remix to “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” featuring Kendrick Lamar dropping mid-trek.

Remaining dates include stops in Toronto, the first scheduled North American show, as well as New Orleans, Houston, Chicago, Boston, Las Vegas, Houston, Atlanta, and Detroit.

Renaissance was initially released in July 2022.