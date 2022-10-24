Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour Confirmed For Summer 2023

Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England.

While Beyoncé has not yet delivered Renaissance visuals for anxious fans, Queen Bey has confirmed the next best thing. News of a Renaissance tour, set for the summer of 2023 was revealed during the WACO Theater‘s Wearable Art Gala. The highest bidder claimed a package deal to the sure-to-be-sold-out show.

An image shared on social media revealed the first concert tickets were auctioned off at the annual charity event. Variety reported the buyer spent between $45,000 and $50,000 for the coveted bundle. The offer was presented by United Airlines.

Beyoncé performs during the ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The auctioned concert package is described as follows:

“Valued at a total of $20,000, United [Airlines] x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her ‘Renaissance’ tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world. This prize is complete with 2 first-class international United Airlines Polaris tickets to select cities with 3-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott property. And, to one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time, 2 concert tickets to Beyoncé’s Renaissance 2023 tour with a guided backstage tour with Miss Tina [Knowles Lawson.]”

Beyoncé confirmed a Renaissance summer 2023 world tour at tonight’s #WearableArtGala pic.twitter.com/7nTYe8SmFU — The Bulletin (@onthebulletin) October 23, 2022

The Renaissance tour was first reported by Page Six in September. According to a source, the Grammy Award-winning singer began booking stadiums around the world. A secondary source claimed Bey would be announcing the tour in weeks to follow.

Beyoncé has yet to officially comment on the tour.

Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award for ‘Black Parade’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Released in July, Renaissance debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, notably the first album of 2022 by a female artist to hold the position. The “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” also stands as the first female artist to have seven solo albums consecutively debut at No. 1.

Currently, Renaissance is poised to add more hardware to Mrs. Carter’s overflowing trophy case. The album has earned Beyoncé seven nominations at the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards, tied with Mary J. Blige.

Check out the acclaimed album below and start saving those coins for the official announcement.