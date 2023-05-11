Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Kicks Off In Sweden

Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated Renaissance tour has officially arrived.

The 32-time Grammy Award-winner kicked off her global trek in Sweden on Wednesday (May 10) at Stockholm’s Friends Arena with songs from the acclaimed 2022 release, fan favorites, and exclusively blended transitions.

According to Billboard, the 41-year-old musician performed a 37-song set, including the entire Renaissance tracklist. Starting the show with “Dangerously In Love,” additional songs were brought to life by the living legend dating back to her time in Destiny’s Child.

“I Care,” “Sweet Dreams,” “7/11,” “Diva,” “Savage Remix,” “Say My Name,” and “Green Light” were all featured in the tour debut. She also performed songs and mashups, including music from Mary J. Blige, Lil Uzi Vert, Kendrick Lamar, Britney Spears, and more.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

CNN reported the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” performer’s eye-catching stagewear is the work of multiple designers and labels, including Courrèges, Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Loewe, Coperni, David Koma, Mugler, and Anrealage.

Loewe’s creative director Jonathon Anderson created the bodysuit where black hands cover the Lemonade singer’s body elsewhere exposed by a sparkly sheer fabric. Working with stylist Shiona Turini, Anderson explained he was inspired by the “escapist joy” of Renaissance.

As Queen Bey’s first solo tour in seven years, she still has a long way to go. The full Renaissance tour includes dates in Belgium, Poland, France, Spain, the Netherlands, England, and Germany, before returning across the water for the North American leg of the tour, beginning on July 8 in Toronto.

The first Renaissance show stateside takes place at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on July 12. The mother of three continues to hit Chicago, Boston, Las Vegas, Houston, Atlanta, Detroit, and more before wrapping at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

Renaissance was initially released in July 2022 and stands as one of her most critically-acclaimed works. The 16-track LP added another chapter to the Beyoncé history book at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The album was awarded best dance/electronic album, making the “Kitty Kat” singer the first Black woman to take home the trophy in that category.

Additionally, “Break My Soul” won Best Dance/Electronic Recording, “Plastic Off the Sofa” won Best Traditional R&B Performance, and “Cuff It” won Best R&B Song.

Members of the Bey Hive continue to await visuals from the landmark project, as teasers were revealed within the month of Renaissance being released. The chart-topping singer answered for the missing videos during the Stockholm performance with a regal message.

“Aww, you mad?” shouted a voice said over the “Formation” beat in a video shared on social media. “Well, there’s no remedy for that, bi**hes. I know you hear me. You’ve asked for the visuals. You’ve called for the queen. But a queen moves at her own pace, bi**h. Decides when she wants to give you a f**king taste. So get your fork and your spoon if you got one.”