Big Boi Unlocks “The Dungeon” For Airbnb’s Black Music Month Celebration

Rap legend and Outkast member Big Boi has partnered up with Airbnb to open up the doors of one of hip-hop’s most historic landmarks, The Dungeon Family house. In celebration of Black Music Month, the Hotlanta bred artist will make it available for the general public to book as a vacation rental.

“Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with The Dungeon Family in this house,” said Big Boi. “We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs.”

Bookings for “The Dungeon” will become available on June 25 at 1 p.m. EDT. In celebration of Outkast’s 1996 ATLiens album anniversary, Big Boi will host three overnight stays on June 29, July 1, and July 3. Fans and tourists can book their stay for $25/night, plus tax and fees.

Those lucky enough to snatch up a night will receive a guided tour of the original Dungeon Family basement studio where the musical collective recorded seminal rap albums by Goodie Mob and Outkast and Organized Noize-produced classics like TLC’s “Waterfalls.” Visitors will also be escorted to and from the house in a Cadillac Escalade.

Inviting the public to “relive hip-hop history with an overnight stay at The Dungeon” is one of many new offerings in the company’s efforts towards “honoring Black musical contributions this month and beyond.”

To explore more of Airbnb’s Black Music Month-inspired stays and experiences, visit Airbnb.com/blackmusicmonth.