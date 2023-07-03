Big Daddy Kane And Easy Mo Bee Reflect On 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

Big Daddy Kane (L) and Easy Mo Bee speak onstage during the ASCAP Experience 2023 on June 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Big Daddy Kane and Easy Mo Bee shared personal stories and Hip-Hop history during the 2023 American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) Experience.

While speaking with VIBE Editor-In-Chief Datwon Thomas during the Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop live panel on Wednesday (June 21), the duo recalled the Golden Age of the genre as well as working with the likes of Biz Markie, The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, Tupac Shakur, and more.

Datwon Thomas, Big Daddy Kane and Easy Mo Bee share a laugh on stage at ASCAP Experience 2023, Los Angeles, CA. Laetitia Rumford

The “Smooth Operator” performer recalled moments from his legendary career including being inspired to include outfit changes in his live concerts by touring with Patti LaBelle.

His frequent collaborator Easy Moe Bee expressed respect to the Brooklyn native for helping further his career in music and production. The Grammy Award-nominated producer who still DJs with vinyl records only, also recalled how Biggie’s carefree style helped influence his own.

VIBE Editor-In- Chief Datwon Thomas, Big Daddy Kane and Easy Mo Bee attend the ASCAP Experience 2023 on June 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP

As both men discussed the artists they have had the opportunity to work with, they also shared the collaborations that may have gotten away. The “Raw” rhymer revealed a desire to partner with Cee-Lo Green and Lauryn Hill. The This Is My Life creator shared how a busy schedule resulted in him not working with Jay-Z on the acclaimed Reasonable Doubt album.

Outside of the featured conversation, the full day of ASCAP events also included The Hitmakers panel, moderated by Kristin Robinson of Billboard, featuring Steph Jones, Hitmaka, James Fauntleroy, Anna Waronker, and Sarah Hudson.

Timbaland participated in the event’s keynote interview via Zoom due to travel delays. The lauded musician discussed his journey and contributions to R&B, Hip-Hop, and pop production over the past decades with moderator Ray Daniels, CEO, Raydar, and host of The GAUDS Show podcast.