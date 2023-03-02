LIVE: Billboard’s Women In Music Awards

Billboard is honoring some of the most influential female artists, creators, producers, and executives in music at its annual Women in Music ceremony live from Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater tonight at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Hosted by Quinta Brunson, the event will spotlight many figures with some taking the stage to perform. Chart-topping R&B songstress SZA will be honored as Woman of the Year. Honorees Doechi, this year’s Rising Star Award presented by Honda recipient, and Becky G, this year’s Impact Award presented by American Express recipient, will take the stage.

This year’s Executive of the Year is Epic Records’ Sylvia Rhone who will be honored as the first Black woman to run a record label and hold the dual title of chairman/CEO at a major label.

Read more about the event and more over at Billboardwomeninmusic.com.