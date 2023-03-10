Black Coffee Set To Headline Madison Square Garden

Black Coffee performs onstage at the Sahara Tent during 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 day 1 on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California.

Black Coffee is bringing his talents to New York City.

On Friday (March 10), the Grammy Award-winning musician announced a show at Madison Square Garden as the first South African DJ/producer to headline the venue.

Set for October 7, 2023, the performance will be Black Coffee’s largest show in the United States to date.

“Today’s announcement is one of those that just becomes difficult to put into words,” expressed the Music Is King artist in a statement obtained by Billboard. “As a performer sharing a stage that has hosted some of the greatest artists from all different genres and backgrounds just makes it all so real! I’m completely honored to make my Madison Square Garden debut in 2023!”

Black Coffee, winner of the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award, poses in the winners photo room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

According to the outlet, the MSG showcase follows three sold-out Black Coffee performances at The Brooklyn Mirage last fall. The pending concert is a co-production of Avant Gardner and The Bowery Presents, as their biggest co-production to date.

The set will feature the acclaimed DJ, a 12-piece orchestra, surprise guests, and a 360-degree stage setup.

“It’s always been one of my biggest dreams to take this music and sound to the highest level possible and to expose it to the largest audience imaginable and so I’ve dreamt of my @thegarden debut for many years — it’s finally a reality!” wrote the 46-year-old on Instagram, sharing a promotional image.

Black Coffee’s latest release came in 2021 with Subconsciously, which went on to win the Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards the following year. The producer also worked on multiple songs featured on Drake’s surprise release Honestly, Nevermind.

Tickets for the anticipated MSG event are available to American Express members on March 14 and Black Coffee’s top Spotify listeners on March 16. The general public can access the sale on March 17.

Listen to Subconsciously by Black Coffee below.