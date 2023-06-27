Indie Artists And Executives Celebrate Black Music Month With Intimate Panel

In honor of Black Music Month, The Forefront Group hosted The Future Of Indie Music conversation, and invited guests to Los Angeles’ The Gathering Spot to collect gems dropped from a dynamic panel. With insight from artists and executives alike, the intimate discussion opened the floor to a wide range of topics relevant to the evolution of the music industry.

Moderated by VIBE staff writer DeMicia Inman, the panel’s featured speakers included LaRussell, independent artist and founder of Good Compenny, Liana Banks, Independent artist via United Masters, David Melhado, VP of Music and Marketing at United Masters, TA Thomas, Independent Singer/Songwriter, NBDY, Independent Singer/Songwriter, and Victor Burnett, Manager, President, and Co-Founder of EVGLE.

From hurdles for independent artists to the peace found in the freedom to create and release without the constraints of a record label contract, each speaker commented on their own varied experiences.

“I believe it is very important to have free enterprise with anything you are passionate about,” said R&B artist NBDY when asked about the significance of Black artists remaining independent.

“I’ve had a lot of conversations with artists about not being able to say what they want to say and not being able to express their true self,” explained “Zero Fcks” performer Liana Banks. “One thing that they did took off, and so the label wanted [more].”

“I feel like me and my team, I have initiatives. I have goals. I have it all wrote out,” shared Mississippi native TA Thomas on measuring achievements as an independent artist. “For me, success is reaching those end-of-the-year goals.”

The Forefront Group is a bicoastal digital marketing, branding, and public relations agency with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to platinum-selling artists.

“It was an honor to play an integral role in curating a panel discussion that championed some of the future leaders in the independent music space,” explained Austin Thach, founder of The Forefront Group in a statement. “Programming events of this nature during Black Music Month sets the tone for more collaborative conversations that should be at the forefront.”