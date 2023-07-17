Bobby Brown, Guy, Next, Case Announce New Jack Swang Concert

Following the success of New Edition’s Legacy Tour, Bobby Brown is branching out on his own yet again for a special engagement.

Brown, joined by Guy, Next, and Case will headline the New Jack Swang show at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater on October 20. “Get ready for an unforgettable night with pure entertainment with some your favorite R&B and New Jack Swing artists,” Adrian Scott, the show’s producer, told VIBE via email. It was also confirmed that as of now, this is a one-night-only experience.

Guy took part in the Legacy Tour and felt “the pioneers of New Jack Swing wanted to relive their glory days, but not in a corny way” during their captivating set. Next recently stole the show during their performance at Lovers & Friends Fest 2023 where they sang their hits, “Too Close,” “Wifey,” and “Butta Love.”

Frontman, RL, also dedicated a portion of their show to other classics he was part of, including Jahiem’s “Anything,” “Just In Case,” and his duet with Deborah Cox, “We Can’t Be Friends.”

Though some may be weary of Brown’s health conditions, he will always show up and do his best. For VIBE’s June/July 2023 cover story, the former Bad Boy of R&B was considered to be a superhero.

“That just shows you the muscle memory and the level of professionalism,” says A. Troy Brown of the Black Promoter’s Collective. “But then it also shows you who they are, like to wrap themselves around him. To say, ‘All right, guys. We got Bob. We got his songs. We’re gonna step in.’ But what you didn’t see is backstage, them loving on him, when they’re going back and forth doing their sets. Making sure that he’s good in the meantime. That was just amazing as well. Operating from a place of joy and blessing is just where they are in their lives.”

Tickets for the vibrant show honoring New Jack Swing will go on sale on Friday (July 21) at 10 a.m. local time.