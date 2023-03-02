Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, GloRilla To Headline Broccoli City Fest

The latest edition of Broccoli City Fest is upon us and this year’s attendees can look forward to marquee performances from Lil Uzi Vert, GloRilla, and Kodak Black.

The two-day festival, which launched back in 2013, will take place July 15-16 at the RFK Stadium Festival Grounds in Washington D.C. In addition to the Uzi, Glo, and Kodak, other acts that will be gracing the Broccoli Fest’s stage include City Girls, Ice Spice, Mariah the Scientist, Lola Brooke, Brent Faiyaz, Chlöe, Coco Jones and more.

Wale was initially announced as a performer at the festival, but has since dropped out, a decision he hints boiled down to a perceived lack of “respect” on the festival’s part.

General admission tickets, as well as tickets with VIP options, will all be available for purchase on Friday (March 3) at 10 AM ET via the Broccoli City Fest official website.

Brandon McEachern, co-founder of Broccoli City Festival, touched on the live event’s continued track record of spotlighting homegrown talent and businesses within D.C. and its surrounding areas. “This year’s lineup continues our tradition of celebrating culture in the DMV, both nationally and locally,” McEachern said in a statement. “We want to continue highlighting those who continue to play a role in driving progress in Black communities.”

He also spoke on he and his fellow organizers’ hope to create a varied experience for attendees and build on the evolution and success the festival has experienced over the past decade. “Our goal is to always create a dope cultural experience and highlight a diverse group of artists who are taking Black music to new heights, and I’m proud of how it’s come together.”

The previous Broccoli City Fest occurred in May 2022 and included a lineup featuring the likes of Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, Jeezy, Gunna, Wizkid and more.