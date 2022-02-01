Ari Lennox, Wizkid, And Summer Walker To Perform Broccoli City Festival 2022

Broccoli City Festival has released its lineup for 2022. The 8th annual event will be headlined by singers Ari Lennox and Summer Walker. Additional acts include Wizkid, 21 Savage, Jeezy, Larry June, Tems, Rico Nasty, Lil Durk, Gunna, Babyface Ray, Muni Long, Joyce Wrice, and more. The two-day event is scheduled for May 7−May 8.

BC Fest will once again include one-of-a-kind activations, a local marketplace, and surprise performances on the grounds of RFK Stadium. The festival coincides with the launch of BLK (Black) Change Weekend, also occurring in the nation’s capital May 5−8, 2022.

BLK Change Weekend was inspired by the documentary Wattstax (1973) to mobilize young people, companies, and community organizations to work collaboratively to create a more racially equitable world for Millennial and Gen Z Black folks.

Ari Lennox and Summer Walker attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

D.C. rapper Wale is listed on the lineup, however, shortly after the festival plans were announced, he confirmed on Instagram he will not be performing at BC Fest. “Will not be doin Broccoli City Festival,” the “Poke It Out” rapper wrote. “Love you DC always and forever. We’ll figure out something for the city.” VIBE has reached out to the festival for a statement. A response has not be received at the time of publication.

Wale/Instagram

Still, the weekend will feature a series of community impact volunteer activities, as well as forums highlighting job/internship opportunities, health/wellness tools, financial support for small businesses, and criminal and environmental justice issues. People will also have the opportunity to earn Broccoli City tickets for their service.

“This year’s festival will be historic for many reasons,” Brandon McEachern, co-founder of Broccoli City Festival, shared in a press release. “Not only does BC Fest 22 represent a moment for celebration and reflection on all we’ve been through the past few years; it will anchor BLK Change Weekend, which is poised to be one of the biggest calls to action for our generation in the world. We’re bringing together community and business leaders to celebrate our culture and work together to provide Black communities, students, and young professionals with equitable resources and opportunities.”

The festival returns after hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are really excited to bring Broccoli City Festival back after a long 2-year hiatus,” Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, expressed. “This brand is important, as it’s much bigger than just the announced artist lineup. The mobilization of Black people and corporations that are active in the community, the education, conversation, and connections that happen at Broccoli Con, and the overall celebration of black culture that happens throughout the weekend are the core tenants upon which we are building.”

View the full lineup for Broccoli City Festival 2022 below. Tickets are available now at www.BCFestival.com.