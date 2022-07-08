Bun B To Headline And Curate First Ever Hip-Hop Food Court Experience At Rock The Bells Festival

Bun B’s hunger behind the mic is unquestioned and the Houston native is partnering with the Rock The Bells Festival to headline and curate the first-ever Hip-Hop-themed food court. The rapper and avid foodie will be bringing the “Trill Mealz Food Court” Experience to this year’s festival which is scheduled to take place at Forest Hills Stadium, in Queens, New York on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

The Trill Mealz Food Court will include offerings from various eateries owned by legendary rap artists, including Bun B’s Trill Burgers, Nas’ Sweet Chick, Mia X’s Team Whip Them Pots, E-40’s Goon With The Spoon, Jadakiss & Styles P’s Juices for Life, and Ghostface Killah’s Killah Koffee.

“For the first time ever, I will be curating a hip-hop food court at Rock The Bells Festival. Something that has never happened anywhere in the face of the world,” Bun B said in a statement. “For me it’s the food now. I still make music. I still perform, but this is my passion and it still keeps me in the culture.”

LL Cool J, founder and CEO of Rock The Bells, also shared his enthusiasm for the culinary and musical worlds colliding in an effort to celebrate and showcase the synergy between the two.

“Food and Hip-Hop are both forms of entertainment and self expression,” the rap veteran stated. “Food has always been a theme within Hip-Hop and are uniquely connected. Hosting the Trill Mealz Food Court at the Rock The Bells Festival at Hip-Hop’s birthplace of New York City, allows us to really connect with the community and create a fully immersive way to experience Hip-Hop.”

For every festival ticket sold, Rock The Bells will donate partial proceeds to the Universal Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx, which is set to open in 2024.

Watch Bun B’s announcement of the upcoming event.