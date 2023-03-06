Bun B Brings Hip-Hop To The Rodeo With ‘The Southern Takeover’ Concert

Bun B got in tune with his country roots this past weekend for The Southern Takeover, a concert that saw the Texan performing alongside a handful of legendary acts from below the Mason-Dixon.

The event, which was held on Friday (March 3), took place at NRG Stadium in celebration of Black Heritage Day for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The headliner of the show, Bun B, put together a star-studded slate of guest performers, with Erykah Badu, Scarface, Juvenile, David Banner, Lil Flip, Mannie Fresh, Big K.R.I.T. Trinidad James and more taking the stage.

“For guys that are born and raised in Houston, they know how big of a deal that is,” Bun, who was raised in Port Arthur, TX, said of his participation in the RodeoHouston event. “As a hip-hop artist, you didn’t know if you could aspire to be a part of the rodeo, but in 2022 we proved we had just as much right as anybody else to be up there representing for Houston.”

In addition to performing, Bun B’s Trill Burgers also set up posts at the rodeo to serve up their award-winning smashburger for attendees to enjoy. “I love looking at the face of a person when they eat that burger and realize wow, it’s actually really good,” he said. “It’s not a burger, it’s not a regular burger, it’s a Trill Burger.”

The UGK member’s threads throughout the weekend were designed by PURPLE, including a Varsity Jacket with handmade designs and sleeve patches paying homage to each of UGK’s six studio albums. The custom jacket also included a “409” on the front in honor of the area code of the rapper’s hometown of Port Arthur.

On Sunday (March 5), Bun, along with PURPLE and brand cofounder and owner Luke Cosby, teamed up with Neiman Marcus for a shopping experience located at The Galleria in Houston. The experience was catered by Trill Burgers, with custom packaging created by PURPLE for the occasion.