Burna Boy Earns Most Nominations For 2023 Headies Awards

The 2023 Headies Awards nominees have been revealed and Burna Boy has come out on top. The African Giant performer has earned a total of 11 nominations. The 32-year-old international star was placed in numerous categories, including African Artiste of the Year, Best Afrobeats Album, Best Male Artiste, and Song of the Year for “Last Last” and “Sungba Remix” with Asake.

Other contenders in the running to take home the most trophies of the night include Asake at nine nominations, with Pheelz and BNXN with six each. Competitors in additional categories include Tems, Drake, Future, Don Toliver, Black Sherif, and more.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to be honored with the International Artiste Recognition Award. Additionally, Youssou N’dour will receive a Hall of Fame Award.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Burna Boy speak seen onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Set for Sunday, September 3rd, this year’s event marks the second time the Headies take place in the United States. The show will also be streamed live on YouTube (U.S.) and HipTV (Africa) Network from The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta.

The Headies Awards, originally called the Hip Hop World Awards, was established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine in Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry. Now, the pan-African music award event celebrates talent in Afrobeats, and other genres in African music and culture, featuring sounds from the entire continent.

“We are so excited that The Headies will return to American soil once again. We know that Afrobeats connects people all around the globe, and this year’s event exemplifies and celebrates the power of our culture,” detailed Ayo Animashaun, CEO and Founder of The Headies Awards in a press statement. “The Headies will be an evening not only of dynamic talent but also memorable moments that will resonate with audiences worldwide.”

View the complete list of 2023 Headies Awards nominees below.

International Artist of the Year

Drake

Future

Selena Gomez

Don Toliver

Ed Sheeran

Album of the Year

“Love, Damini” – Burna Boy

“Mr. Money With the Vibe” – Asake

“Rave And Roses” – Rema

“Boy Alone” – Omah Lay

“Outlaw” – Victony

“Timeless” – Davido

Song of the Year

“Calm Down” – Rema

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“Ku Lo Sa” – Oxlade

“Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno

“Finesse” – Pheelz Ft. Bnxn

“Sungba Remix” – Asake Ft. Burna Boy

Best Female Artiste

Tems

Simi

Ayra Starr

Tiwa Savage

Best Male Artiste

Asake

Rema

Kizz Daniel

Ruger

Omah Lay

Burna Boy

Rookie of the Year

Bayanni

Khaid

Guchi

Bloody Civilian

Odumodublvck

Eltee Skhillz

Best Recording of the Year

“Alone” – Burna Boy

“Soweto” – Victony & Tempoe

“I’m A Mess” – Omah Lay

“Ku Lo Sa” – Oxlade

“Stand Strong” – Davido Ft. Sunday Service Choir

“No Woman, No Cry” – Tems

Producer of the Year

Magicsticks – “Sungba Remix” (Asake)

P.Prime, Tmxo & Pheelz – “Electricty” (Pheelz Ft Davido)

Andre Vibez & London – “Calm Down” (Rema)

Tempoe – “Soweto” (Victony & Tempoe)

Kel-P – “Kpe Paso” (Wande Coal & Olamide)

Rexxie – “Abracadabra” (Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii & Wizkid)

Songwriter of the Year

Simi Kosoko, Godsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, Marcel Akunwata – “Loyal” (Simi)

Stanley Didia, Adebajo Adebanjo – “I’m A Mess” (Omah Lay)

Tems, Ludwig Goransson, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Ryan Coogler – “Lift Me Up” (Rihanna)

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Austin Jnr Iornongu Iwar, Peace Oredope, Ludwig Goransson – “Alone” (Burna Boy)

Daniel Benson – “In My Mind” (Bnxn)

Fuayefika Maxwell – Earth Song (Wizard Chan)

Best R&B Single

“For My Hand” – Burna Boy Ft. Ed Sheeran

“Mmadu” – Ckay

“Just 4 U” – Dami Oniru

“Red Wine” – Preye

“Hard To Find” – Chike – Ft. Flavour

“Loyal” – Simi Ft. Fave

Best Rap Single

“Hustle” – Reminisce

“Big Energy” – Ladipoe

“Back In Uni” – Blaqbonez

“Bando Diaries” – Psychoyp

“Declan Rice” – Odumodublvck

“My Bro” – Jeriq Ft. Phyno

Best Alternative Song

“Earth Song” – Wizard Chan

“Final Champion” – Cruel Santino

“The Traveller” – Basketmouth Ft The Cavemen

“In A Loop” – Boj Ft Moliy & Mellissa

“Game Changer” (Dike) – Flavour

“Tinko Tinko” – Obongjayar

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Niniola – “Memories”

Simi – “Loyal”

Waje – “In Between“

Liya – “Adua Remix”

Preye – “Red Wine”

Dami Oniru – “Just 4 U”

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Oxlade – “Ku Lo Sa”

Ric Hassani – “My Only Baby”

Magixx – “Love Don’t Cost A Dime”

Chike – “Spell Remix”

Praiz – “Reckless”

Wande Coal – “Kpe Paso”

Best Music Video

Blaqbonez & Perliks – “Back In Uni” (Blaqbonez)

Tg Omori – “Pbuy” (Asake)

Director Pink– “Spell Remix” (Chike & Oxlade)

Tg Omori – “Bandana” (Fireboy & Asake)

Director K – “Common Person” (Burna Boy)

Director K – “Calm Down” (Rema)

Best Collaboration

Asake Ft. Burna Boy – “Sungba Remix”

Bnxn Ft. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – “Gwagwalada”

Pheelz Ft. Bnxn – “Finesse”

Spyro Ft. Tiwa Savage – “Who’s Your Guy Remix”

Pheelz Ft. Davido – “Electricity”

Wande Coal Ft. Olamide – “Kpe Paso”

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Rexxie Ft. Naira Marley & Skiibii – “Abracadabra”

Seyi Vibez – “Chance (Na Ham)”

Asake – “Joha”

Zlatan Ft. Young Jonn – “Astalavista”

Poco Lee & Hotkid – “Otilo”

Mohbad – “Peace”

Afrobeats Single of the Year

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“Rush” – Ayra Starr

“Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno

“Finesse” – Pheelz Ft Bnxn

“Who’s Your Guy?” – Spyro

“Asiwaju” – Ruger

Headies’ Viewers’ Choice

Ruger – “Asiwaju”

Victony & Tempoe – “Soweto”

Fireboy Dml & Asake – “Bandana”

Ayra Star – “Rush”

Asake – “Terminator”

Mavins – “Overloading (Overdose)”

Crayon – “Ijo (Laba Laba)”

Oxlade – “Ku Lo Sa”

Kizz Daniel & Tekno – “Buga”

Pheelz & Davido – “Electricity”

Best West African Artiste of the Year

­Gyakie (Ghana)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

The Therapist (Liberia)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Best East African Artiste of the Year

Zuchu

Diamond Platinumz

Rayvanny

Eddy Kenzo

Hewan Gebreworld

Best North African Artiste of the Year

Marwa Loud – Morocco

Wegz – Egypt

El Grande Toto – Morocco

Soolking – Algeria

Best Southern African Artiste of the Year

Aka (South Africa)

Nasty C – South Africa

Costa Titch – South Africa

Uncle Waffles – South Africa

Focalistic – South Africa

Dj Tarico – Mozambique

Best Central African Artiste of the Year

Fally Ipupa – Democratic Republic of Congo

Gaz Mawete – Democratic Republic of Congo

Matias Damasio – Angola

Emma’a – Gabon

Libianca – Cameroon

Best R&B Album

“Home” – Johnny Drille

“The Brother’s Keeper” – Chike

“Reckless” – Praiz

“Waje 2.0” – Waje

“Matter of Time” – Dami Oniru

“To Be Honest (Tbh)” – Simi

Best Alternative Album

“Horoscopes” – Basketmouth

“Gbagada Express” – Boj”Gbagada Express – Boj

“Some Nights I Dream of Doors” – Obongjayar

“Subaru Boys: Final Heaven” – Cruel Santino

“Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable” – Somadina

“Native World” – Native Sound System

Best Rap Album

“Fly Talk Only” – Payper Corleone

“Palmwine Music Vol 3” – Show Dem Camp

“Young Preacher” – Blaqbonez

“Ypszn3” – Psychoyp

“Teslim: The Energy Still Lives in Me” – Vector

“Billion Dollar Dream” – Jeriq

Next Rated

Young Jonn

Seyi Vibez

Asake

Victony

Spyro

African Artiste of the Year

Rema (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Marwa Loud (Morocco)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Lyricist on the Roll

Ladipoe – “Clowns”

Vector – “Clowns”

Payper Corleone – “Fly Talk Only”

Alpha Ojini – “Vigilante Bop”

A-Q – “Family First”

Tec (Sdc) – “Live Life”

Best Inspirational Single

“Stand Strong” – Davido Ft Sunday Service Choir

“Jireh (My Provider)” – Limoblaze, Lecrae & Happi Music

“This Year” – Victor Thompson & Ehis ‘D’ Greatest

“Eze Ebube” – Neon Adejo

“Tobechukwu” – Nathaniel Bassey And Mercy Chinwo

“I Get Backing” – Victoria Orenze

Digital Artiste of the Year

Burna Boy

Ayra Starr

Rema

Omah Lay

Kizz Daniel

Asake

International Artiste Recognition

Sean “Love” Combs

­Hall of Fame

Youssou N’dour

Special Recognition

Sound Sultan