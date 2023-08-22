Burna Boy Earns Most Nominations For 2023 Headies Awards

The 2023 Headies Awards nominees have been revealed and Burna Boy has come out on top. The African Giant performer has earned a total of 11 nominations. The 32-year-old international star was placed in numerous categories, including African Artiste of the Year, Best Afrobeats Album, Best Male Artiste, and Song of the Year for “Last Last” and “Sungba Remix” with Asake.
Other contenders in the running to take home the most trophies of the night include Asake at nine nominations, with Pheelz and BNXN with six each. Competitors in additional categories include Tems, Drake, Future, Don Toliver, Black Sherif, and more.
Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to be honored with the International Artiste Recognition Award. Additionally, Youssou N’dour will receive a Hall of Fame Award.
Set for Sunday, September 3rd, this year’s event marks the second time the Headies take place in the United States. The show will also be streamed live on YouTube (U.S.) and HipTV (Africa) Network from The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta.
The Headies Awards, originally called the Hip Hop World Awards, was established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine in Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry. Now, the pan-African music award event celebrates talent in Afrobeats, and other genres in African music and culture, featuring sounds from the entire continent.
“We are so excited that The Headies will return to American soil once again. We know that Afrobeats connects people all around the globe, and this year’s event exemplifies and celebrates the power of our culture,” detailed Ayo Animashaun, CEO and Founder of The Headies Awards in a press statement. “The Headies will be an evening not only of dynamic talent but also memorable moments that will resonate with audiences worldwide.”
View the complete list of 2023 Headies Awards nominees below.
International Artist of the Year
Drake
Future
Selena Gomez
Don Toliver
Ed Sheeran
Album of the Year
“Love, Damini” – Burna Boy
“Mr. Money With the Vibe” – Asake
“Rave And Roses” – Rema
“Boy Alone” – Omah Lay
“Outlaw” – Victony
“Timeless” – Davido
Song of the Year
“Calm Down” – Rema
“Last Last” – Burna Boy
“Ku Lo Sa” – Oxlade
“Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno
“Finesse” – Pheelz Ft. Bnxn
“Sungba Remix” – Asake Ft. Burna Boy
Best Female Artiste
Tems
Simi
Ayra Starr
Tiwa Savage
Best Male Artiste
Asake
Rema
Kizz Daniel
Ruger
Omah Lay
Burna Boy
Rookie of the Year
Bayanni
Khaid
Guchi
Bloody Civilian
Odumodublvck
Eltee Skhillz
Best Recording of the Year
“Alone” – Burna Boy
“Soweto” – Victony & Tempoe
“I’m A Mess” – Omah Lay
“Ku Lo Sa” – Oxlade
“Stand Strong” – Davido Ft. Sunday Service Choir
“No Woman, No Cry” – Tems
Producer of the Year
Magicsticks – “Sungba Remix” (Asake)
P.Prime, Tmxo & Pheelz – “Electricty” (Pheelz Ft Davido)
Andre Vibez & London – “Calm Down” (Rema)
Tempoe – “Soweto” (Victony & Tempoe)
Kel-P – “Kpe Paso” (Wande Coal & Olamide)
Rexxie – “Abracadabra” (Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii & Wizkid)
Songwriter of the Year
Simi Kosoko, Godsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, Marcel Akunwata – “Loyal” (Simi)
Stanley Didia, Adebajo Adebanjo – “I’m A Mess” (Omah Lay)
Tems, Ludwig Goransson, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Ryan Coogler – “Lift Me Up” (Rihanna)
Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Austin Jnr Iornongu Iwar, Peace Oredope, Ludwig Goransson – “Alone” (Burna Boy)
Daniel Benson – “In My Mind” (Bnxn)
Fuayefika Maxwell – Earth Song (Wizard Chan)
Best R&B Single
“For My Hand” – Burna Boy Ft. Ed Sheeran
“Mmadu” – Ckay
“Just 4 U” – Dami Oniru
“Red Wine” – Preye
“Hard To Find” – Chike – Ft. Flavour
“Loyal” – Simi Ft. Fave
Best Rap Single
“Hustle” – Reminisce
“Big Energy” – Ladipoe
“Back In Uni” – Blaqbonez
“Bando Diaries” – Psychoyp
“Declan Rice” – Odumodublvck
“My Bro” – Jeriq Ft. Phyno
Best Alternative Song
“Earth Song” – Wizard Chan
“Final Champion” – Cruel Santino
“The Traveller” – Basketmouth Ft The Cavemen
“In A Loop” – Boj Ft Moliy & Mellissa
“Game Changer” (Dike) – Flavour
“Tinko Tinko” – Obongjayar
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Niniola – “Memories”
Simi – “Loyal”
Waje – “In Between“
Liya – “Adua Remix”
Preye – “Red Wine”
Dami Oniru – “Just 4 U”
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Oxlade – “Ku Lo Sa”
Ric Hassani – “My Only Baby”
Magixx – “Love Don’t Cost A Dime”
Chike – “Spell Remix”
Praiz – “Reckless”
Wande Coal – “Kpe Paso”
Best Music Video
Blaqbonez & Perliks – “Back In Uni” (Blaqbonez)
Tg Omori – “Pbuy” (Asake)
Director Pink– “Spell Remix” (Chike & Oxlade)
Tg Omori – “Bandana” (Fireboy & Asake)
Director K – “Common Person” (Burna Boy)
Director K – “Calm Down” (Rema)
Best Collaboration
Asake Ft. Burna Boy – “Sungba Remix”
Bnxn Ft. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – “Gwagwalada”
Pheelz Ft. Bnxn – “Finesse”
Spyro Ft. Tiwa Savage – “Who’s Your Guy Remix”
Pheelz Ft. Davido – “Electricity”
Wande Coal Ft. Olamide – “Kpe Paso”
Best Street-Hop Artiste
Rexxie Ft. Naira Marley & Skiibii – “Abracadabra”
Seyi Vibez – “Chance (Na Ham)”
Asake – “Joha”
Zlatan Ft. Young Jonn – “Astalavista”
Poco Lee & Hotkid – “Otilo”
Mohbad – “Peace”
Afrobeats Single of the Year
“Last Last” – Burna Boy
“Rush” – Ayra Starr
“Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno
“Finesse” – Pheelz Ft Bnxn
“Who’s Your Guy?” – Spyro
“Asiwaju” – Ruger
Headies’ Viewers’ Choice
Ruger – “Asiwaju”
Victony & Tempoe – “Soweto”
Fireboy Dml & Asake – “Bandana”
Ayra Star – “Rush”
Asake – “Terminator”
Mavins – “Overloading (Overdose)”
Crayon – “Ijo (Laba Laba)”
Oxlade – “Ku Lo Sa”
Kizz Daniel & Tekno – “Buga”
Pheelz & Davido – “Electricity”
Best West African Artiste of the Year
Gyakie (Ghana)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
The Therapist (Liberia)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Best East African Artiste of the Year
Zuchu
Diamond Platinumz
Rayvanny
Eddy Kenzo
Hewan Gebreworld
Best North African Artiste of the Year
Marwa Loud – Morocco
Wegz – Egypt
El Grande Toto – Morocco
Soolking – Algeria
Best Southern African Artiste of the Year
Aka (South Africa)
Nasty C – South Africa
Costa Titch – South Africa
Uncle Waffles – South Africa
Focalistic – South Africa
Dj Tarico – Mozambique
Best Central African Artiste of the Year
Fally Ipupa – Democratic Republic of Congo
Gaz Mawete – Democratic Republic of Congo
Matias Damasio – Angola
Emma’a – Gabon
Libianca – Cameroon
Best R&B Album
“Home” – Johnny Drille
“The Brother’s Keeper” – Chike
“Reckless” – Praiz
“Waje 2.0” – Waje
“Matter of Time” – Dami Oniru
“To Be Honest (Tbh)” – Simi
Best Alternative Album
“Horoscopes” – Basketmouth
“Gbagada Express” – Boj”Gbagada Express – Boj
“Some Nights I Dream of Doors” – Obongjayar
“Subaru Boys: Final Heaven” – Cruel Santino
“Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable” – Somadina
“Native World” – Native Sound System
Best Rap Album
“Fly Talk Only” – Payper Corleone
“Palmwine Music Vol 3” – Show Dem Camp
“Young Preacher” – Blaqbonez
“Ypszn3” – Psychoyp
“Teslim: The Energy Still Lives in Me” – Vector
“Billion Dollar Dream” – Jeriq
Next Rated
Young Jonn
Seyi Vibez
Asake
Victony
Spyro
African Artiste of the Year
Rema (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Marwa Loud (Morocco)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Lyricist on the Roll
Ladipoe – “Clowns”
Vector – “Clowns”
Payper Corleone – “Fly Talk Only”
Alpha Ojini – “Vigilante Bop”
A-Q – “Family First”
Tec (Sdc) – “Live Life”
Best Inspirational Single
“Stand Strong” – Davido Ft Sunday Service Choir
“Jireh (My Provider)” – Limoblaze, Lecrae & Happi Music
“This Year” – Victor Thompson & Ehis ‘D’ Greatest
“Eze Ebube” – Neon Adejo
“Tobechukwu” – Nathaniel Bassey And Mercy Chinwo
“I Get Backing” – Victoria Orenze
Digital Artiste of the Year
Burna Boy
Ayra Starr
Rema
Omah Lay
Kizz Daniel
Asake
International Artiste Recognition
Sean “Love” Combs
Hall of Fame
Youssou N’dour
Special Recognition
Sound Sultan