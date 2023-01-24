50 Cent, Burna Boy To Perform At Afro Nation Portugal

Afro Nation has revealed the first wave of its lineup for the 2023 festival in Portugal featuring some of the biggest names in Afrobeats, Amapiano, and more. Headlining the 3-day event are Nigerian musician Burna Boy, Queens New York native 50 Cent, and French-Senegalese rap star Booba.

Afro Nation Portugal is set for June 28-30 at Praia Da Rocha Beach, Portimao, The Algarve. Organizers promise performances from rising and established acts representing Africa along with Europe, the US, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Additional performers for the summertime function include Asake, Fireboy DML, Black Sherif, Arya Starr, Ms. Banks, Musa Keys, The Compozers, Nelson Freitas, Gabzy, Sauti Sol, Soraia Ramos, Victony, Gyakie, Tyla, Nissi, Camidoh and more. In July 2022, the festival brought WizKid, Burna Boy, and Megan Thee Stallion to the European country.

Afro Nation was established in 2019 and has continued to evolve its audience by highlighting African artists and music.

The traveling festival has revealed its United States debut, set to take place May 28-29 in Miami. Announced performers include Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, Asake, and Beenie Man, with more names scheduled to be announced. In December 2022, Afro Nation took over Ghana with performances from Meek Mill, Skepta, Tiwa Savage, and more.

Additionally, the festival made its North American debut in Puerto Rico in March 2022 with Wizkid, Shenseea, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

Tickets for 2023 Afro Nation Portugal go on sale on Thursday (Jan. 26) on the official website. View the fully announced Afro Nation Portugal talent list below: