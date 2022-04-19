Burna Boy To Perform Live During The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Burna Boy is set to perform live during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Although not nominated, the “African Giant” will give his debut BBMAs performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas next month.

Additionally, Megan Thee Stallion and Latto are also set to perform at the ceremony for the first time. Both women are finalists for Billboard’s Top Female Rap Artist category during this year’s event, in company with Bronx superstar Cardi B. Puerto Rican singer Alejandro will also make his BBMA debut, and The Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to return to the award show for their first performance in over two decades.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

More additions to the BBMAs are set to be announced in the coming weeks, including the recipient of this year’s Change Maker award. As previously announced, Mary J. Blige will be honored with the Icon Award at the ceremony.

Billboard Music Awards finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement, all tracked by Billboard and its data partners. This year’s awards are based on the chart period of April 10, 2021, through March 26, 2022.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on NBC. Additionally, the BBMAs will stream live on Peacock. The awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative with Robert Deaton as Executive Producer.

View the full list of nominees here.