Busta Rhymes Gets Added To 2022 Rock The Bells Festival Lineup

Queens' own Onyx, Havoc of Mobb Deep, and Large Professor were also announced performers.

Busta Rhymes Rock The Bells
Busta Rhymes performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Busta Rhymes has been added to the lineup for the 2022 Rock The Bells Festival. Additionally, the festival has added Queens-native rappers Onyx, Havoc of Mobb Deep, and Large Professor for the annual Hip-Hop event.

The rappers join the festival’s founder LL Cool J, Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil’ Kim, The Diplomats Ft. Cam’ron, Jim Jones & Juelz Santana, Fat Joe & Remy Ma, Jadakiss, Trina, N.O.R.E. Scarface, Digable Planets, Roxanne Shante and more.

“I am super excited to rock the stage with my brother LL at the Rock The Bells festival on August 6 at Forest Hills Stadium,” expressed Busta Rhymes in a press release. “This is going to be legendary.”

LL Cool J Rock The Bells
LL Cool J attends a salute to the NCIS universe celebrating “NCIS” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” during the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA at Dolby Theatre on April 10, 2022 in Hollywood, California Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

LL Cool J added, “Everyone in Hip-Hop knows BUSTA puts on a can’t miss stage show. Onyx live in concert is a must-see and the producers and rappers, HAVOC of MOBB Deep and Large Professor, will represent Queens to the fullest!”

The 2022 Rock The Bells festival is presented by Procter & Gamble brands King C. Gillette and My Black Is Beautiful. For every ticket sale, Rock The Bells will donate partial proceeds to the Universal Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx.

View the full lineup below.

Bun B Wearing Sweatshirt
