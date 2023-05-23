Busta Rhymes To Headline ‘The Show: Sunshine Vibe Sessions’ In Las Vegas

Busta Rhymes performs onstage during the Strength of a Woman's MJB “Celebrating Hip Hop 50” Concert in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban at State Farm Arena on May 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Busta Rhymes is taking his talents to Las Vegas this Memorial Day weekend.

The rapper was announced as a headlining act for The Show: Sunshine Vibe Session at the Palms Casino Resort. With two days of performances, the 51-year-old is one of a handful of Hip-Hop and R&B artists invading Sin City.

Described on the company’s Instagram account as a “live experiential event series,” the Sunshine Vibe Session kicks off on Saturday (May 27). Ticket holders at SOAK Pool are set to be treated to special showcases by Jhené Aiko, Swae Lee, Saint Jhn, and DJ Boof. The following day, the Anarchy rapper is joined by Jeremih and DJ Boof.

“We are thrilled to kick off the pool season this Memorial Day Weekend at SOAK,” Steve Sagan, executive director of nightlife and daylife at Palms, explained to Billboard. “SOAK Pool promises to be an ultimate poolside party paradise, offering a vibrant lineup of high-energy entertainment, fantastic music, refreshing drinks, delectable food, and endless fun.”

Jhene Aiko performs America The Beautiful prior to Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After the holiday weekend affair, the veteran rapper and the Chicago R&B singer are set to hit the road with 50 Cent on The Final Lap Tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Get Rich Or Die Trying

“I assure you we are just getting started,” shared the Flipmode Squad representative with Billboard. “My new album is on the way, and of course, me and my longtime brothers, 50 Cent and Jeremih, are going absolutely earthquake every city starting this summer on the Final Lap Tour 2023.”

Tickets for The Show: Sunshine Vibe Sessions range from $65 – $150 with additional options for VIP tables. View more details on the Palms’ official website.