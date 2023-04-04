Cardi B Tapped To Headline Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2023

Cardi B performs at Cardi B and Offset Headline Hall of Fame Party 2023 at Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass on February 11, 2023 in Chandler, Arizona.



Cardi B is scheduled to headline Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2023 on Sunday June 4 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. The NYC radio station’s annual event will also include performances from GloRilla, Ice Spice, Lola Brooke, Coi Leray, French Montana, Lil Tjay, and Fivio Foreign.

Lola spoke to Hot 97 about her involvement in this year’s Summer Jam and recalled a promise she made to herself a decade ago.

“This means everything to me. This [is] a New York City artist dream… It’s so crazy because the first time I ever been to Summer Jam, I said I wasn’t coming back [until] I was on stage, and I never came back,” Lola Brooke said on Ebro In The Morning Monday (April 3). “[Since] 2012, I never came back. It was hard [but] I made it work.”

According to Billboard, French Montana will host a “pre-festival” experience ahead of the annual festival’s main event, featuring performances from NLE Choppa, Kenzo B, 2Rare, Sha EK, McVert, and TQ. The outlet also reports that more acts are set to be included and will be announced at a later date. Additionally, The LOX is set to appear at Summer Jam to commemorate Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday.

Bradford Tobin, Hot 97’s president, chief operating officer, and general counsel, spoke about the upcoming event in a press statement. “HOT 97’s Summer Jam is a hip-hop staple, and we are excited to bring the most electric show of the summer back to New York for Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.”

TT Torrez, multimedia personality and VP of artist and label relations, iterated the festival’s “strong female presence.”

“The show is all about bringing Hip-Hop’s biggest stars to the stage, and we are honored to have New York’s own Cardi B as our headliner this year,” she stated. “I am so proud of the strong female presence in our lineup, which represents women’s dominance over the airwaves this year.”

Hot 97 Summer Jam’s ticket sales begin Saturday (April 8) at 10 a.m. ET. Pre-sale kicked off today.