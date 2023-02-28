Charlamagne The God, iHeartMedia Announce Date For Black Effect Podcast Festival 2023 

Hosted by founder Charlamagne Tha God and comedian Jess Hilarious, iHeartMedia has announced the 2023 Black Effect Podcast Network Festival, taking place in Atlanta on Saturday (Apr. 22) at Pullman Yards. The one-day event will include live podcasts, panel discussions with popular Black Effect talent and more.

“In 2023, Black creators are at the forefront of a movement reverberating across today’s cultural landscape, and we’re excited to bring this to life for the community at The Black Effect Podcast Festival in Atlanta this spring,” said CThaGod née Lenard McKelvey. “With this festival we want to inspire and uplift new and aspiring podcasters while also showcasing the incredible voices on The Black Effect Podcast Network.”

Check out a message from the Breakfast Club host below.

The Black Effect Podcast Network “brings together the most influential and trusted voices in black culture for stimulating conversations around social justice, pop culture, sports, mental health, news, comedy and more,” per a press release obtained by VIBE. Since debuting in 2020, the Black Effect Podcast Network has released 29 shows.

With aim to uplift and amplify Black voices in the podcast industry, CThaGod and iHeart will feature live podcast tapings from Black Effect’s programs including The 85 South Show, WHOREible Decisions, Big Facts, Reasonably Shady and Checking In With Michelle Williams.

The event will also provide thought-provoking and informative discussions during its “Women in Podcasting Panel” and “The Business of Podcasting Panel” with BEPN’s hosts Chad Oubre of 85 South, Coline Witt of Eating While Broke, Jess Hilarious, Tamika Mallory of Street Politicians and Tezlyn Figaro of Straight Shot No Chaser, amongst others.

Attendees will be treated to various engaging activations by the event’s sponsors and a plethora of activities, including a pop-up Black-owned business marketplace, a family game area, gaming tournament hosted by The Trap Nerds, a photo booth, career corner and more.

Partnered with AT&T, Molson Coors, Nissan and State Farm, festival tickets will go on sale Wednesday (March 1) at 12 p.m. ET. here.