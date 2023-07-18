Chlöe Announces Second Leg Of North American In Pieces Tour

Chlöe has revealed additional dates for a second leg of her debut headlining tour. The R&B singer has extended the run for her In Pieces show with concerts scheduled for North American venues.

Kicking off later this summer, the 25-year-old will begin the second leg of The In Pieces Tour with special guest Rosegold on Aug. 20 in Sacramento, Calif., and includes stops in Cleveland, Denver, Toronto, and more before concluding in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

“i’m going back on the road babyyyy,” announced the “Have Mercy” singer, sharing her show schedule on social media.

In Pieces was initially released on March 31, 2023. The 14-track album features Chris Brown, Future, and Missy Elliot. The Praise This star also wrote, arranged, and produced most of the music. In Pieces notably excluded the previously released records “Surprise,” “Treat Me,” and “Have Mercy.”

“That it’s okay to not have your s**t together, and it’s okay to admit that you need help,” explained the Georgia native of what she hopes fans take from the album. “I am such a firm believer in mental health and it’s okay to let music be your distraction away from the world, and I hope that’s what this body of work is for people. I hope for the people who are scared to speak up and say how they truly feel, they could put this album on and belt out the lyrics, and feel like they’re finally being heard.”

Tickets for the In Pieces tour can be found on the singer’s official website. Listen to the album below.