Chlöe Announces Solo ‘In Pieces’ Tour Ahead Of Debut Album

Chlöe performs onstage during Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective at Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Chlöe is officially ready to enter her solo artist era. After a string of singles, televised performances, risque Instagram uploads, and even an award for her solo efforts, the vocalist announced her debut album In Pieces, and recently shared to support the LP.

The In Pieces tour is set to begin in April after the album drops on March 31 and takes the 23-year-old “future legend” to stages and festivals across the United States. Stops include the Sol Blume festival in Sacramento, Chicago, New York City, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

Ahead of the album, the R&B starlet issued singles “Pray It Away” and most recently, “How Does It Feel” featuring Chris Brown. In Pieces is two years in the making, and features songs written, arranged, and produced by Chlöe herself. She named Kanye West, Kelis, Donna Summer, and Imogen Heap as some of her influences.

“I have been the rawest, the most vulnerable, and the most open I have been in my entire life with this album,” expressed the singer in a statement. “I used to believe the way I love so hard without question, was a curse. Only to find out, it’s been my greatest gift all along.”

Chlöe attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

When she’s not performing as Chlöe, the rising star uses her acting talents on-screen. Currently, Chloe Bailey is set to star in Prime Video’s new thriller series, Swarm alongside Dominique Fishback and Damson Idris, as well as the Will Packer-produced youth choir comedy, Praise This.

Check out a trailer for Swarm below.