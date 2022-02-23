Chris Rock Announces Ego Death World Comedy Tour

Chris Rock is set to go on his first tour in five years. On Tuesday (Feb. 22) Rock revealed dates for the Ego Death World Tour, promising fans a refreshing, intimate comedy set. Prior to the upcoming global journey, the 57-year-old’s last tour was the Total Blackout stand-up tour in 2017 and 2018 and he also issued the stand-up special Chris Rock: Tamborine in the latter year. Both marked his return to the live stage after nearly a decade.

“Ego Death World Tour 2022 all new material introspective very personal and very funny . Can’t wait to show you,” wrote the veteran comedian on Instagram.

The upcoming Ego Death tour is produced by Live Nation and begins with the 38-date North American leg kicking off this spring in Atlantic City, N.J. Rock has also planned multiple shows in Las Vegas, and singular events in Cincinnati, St. Louis, Toronto, Denver, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

According to a press release, prior to heading out on tour, the actor wrapped up production on the upcoming Higher Ground produced biopic, “Rustin ” and David O’Russell’s untitled film. He is also set to direct an untitled Chris Rock project in 2023. Recently, Rock starred as Loy Cannon in Season 4 of FX’s Emmy-winning drama series Fargo, as well as a reimagining of the newest Saw franchise movie, Spiral, which he also produced.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday (Feb. 25) at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com. View the full tour schedule below.

Chris Rock Ego Death Tour Dates

April 2 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

April 2 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (LATE SHOW)

April 8 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino

April 9 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino

April 9 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)

April 14 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

April 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

April 16 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

April 20 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem

April 21 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem

April 22 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric

May 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 3 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

June 7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre

June 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

June 11 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

June 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre At Old National Centre

June 16 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace at Playhouse Square

June 18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 21 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

June 23 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

June 24 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

June 25 – Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino

July 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

July 7 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland

July 27 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

July 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta

Aug. 27 – Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino

Aug. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Sept. 16 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit

Sept. 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

Oct. 6 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 13 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Oct. 18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Oct. 21 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct. 27 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

Nov. 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre