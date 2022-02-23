Chris Rock Announces Ego Death World Comedy Tour

Chris Rock is set to go on his first tour in five years. On Tuesday (Feb. 22) Rock revealed dates for the Ego Death World Tour, promising fans a refreshing, intimate comedy set. Prior to the upcoming global journey, the 57-year-old’s last tour was the Total Blackout stand-up tour in 2017 and 2018 and he also issued the stand-up special Chris Rock: Tamborine in the latter year. Both marked his return to the live stage after nearly a decade.
“Ego Death World Tour 2022 all new material introspective very personal and very funny . Can’t wait to show you,” wrote the veteran comedian on Instagram.
The upcoming Ego Death tour is produced by Live Nation and begins with the 38-date North American leg kicking off this spring in Atlantic City, N.J. Rock has also planned multiple shows in Las Vegas, and singular events in Cincinnati, St. Louis, Toronto, Denver, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.
According to a press release, prior to heading out on tour, the actor wrapped up production on the upcoming Higher Ground produced biopic, “Rustin ” and David O’Russell’s untitled film. He is also set to direct an untitled Chris Rock project in 2023. Recently, Rock starred as Loy Cannon in Season 4 of FX’s Emmy-winning drama series Fargo, as well as a reimagining of the newest Saw franchise movie, Spiral, which he also produced.
Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday (Feb. 25) at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com. View the full tour schedule below.
Chris Rock Ego Death Tour Dates
April 2 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
April 2 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (LATE SHOW)
April 8 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino
April 9 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino
April 9 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)
April 14 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
April 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
April 16 – Durham, NC @ DPAC
April 20 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem
April 21 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem
April 22 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
May 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
May 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
June 3 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
June 7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre
June 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
June 11 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
June 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre At Old National Centre
June 16 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
June 18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 21 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
June 23 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
June 24 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
June 25 – Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino
July 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
July 7 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland
July 27 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
July 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
Aug. 27 – Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino
Aug. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Sept. 16 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit
Sept. 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
Oct. 6 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Oct. 13 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Oct. 18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Oct. 21 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct. 27 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
Nov. 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre