Chris Rock And Kevin Hart Announce ‘Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed’ Arena Shows

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart are putting their skills together for a special weeklong tour. The two comedians have revealed the Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed five-day tour across New York and New Jersey. Scheduled to take place in July 2022, Live Nation will produce the shows.

“When Chris and I realized we were both going to be on tour this year we immediately knew we needed to do something special,” expressed Hart in a press statement.

He continued, “We have been friends and mentors to each other for 20 years, but we have never shared a headlining stage together – until now!!! I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the return of live comedy than to co-headline a show with my brother Chris Rock. This is a major moment in comedy and one for the history books.”

The news of the five special shows comes after Chris Rock announced the nationwide Ego Death tour. The 57-year-old’s last tour was the Total Blackout stand-up tour in 2017 and 2018.

“Ego Death World Tour 2022 all new material introspective very personal and very funny. Can’t wait to show you,” wrote the veteran comedian on Instagram once the tour dates were announced.

General sale for Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed begins Friday, March 11th at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster.com.

ROCK HART: ONLY HEADLINERS ALLOWED DATES:

Thursday, July 21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Friday, July 22 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Saturday, July 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sunday, July 24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Monday, July 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center