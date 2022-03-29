Chris Rock’s Ticket Sales Surge Following Oscars Slap

Chris Rock speaks onstage at the National Board of Review annual awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 15, 2022 in New York City.

Tickets to see Chris Rock perform live have reportedly surged since the now-infamous Oscars slap. According to the secondary ticketing retailer, TickPick sales for his upcoming show scheduled for Wednesday (March 30) at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston have skyrocketed. The company reveals it has sold more tickets to see the comedian overnight than it did in the past month combined.

According to an emailed statement, TickPick also reports that the cheapest ticket sold on March 18th for $46, and now, the cheapest ticket currently available is $341, a 641 percent increase.

Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The Boston show is just ahead of Rock’s official Ego Death comedy tour, produced by Live Nation and set to begin Saturday (April 2) in New Jersey. Rock has also planned multiple shows in Las Vegas, and singular events in Cincinnati, St. Louis, Toronto, Denver, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. from April through November.

In addition to the Ego Death tour, Chris Rock and Kevin Hart have planned a mini-tour, Only Headliners Allowed, scheduled for this summer across New York and New Jersey.

Since the controversial slap endured by Rock on Sunday (March 27) at the hands of Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith, he has not officially made a public statement regarding the incident. As of Tuesday morning, the only public move Rock has made was clarifying an apology going viral was not from him, his team confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter Senior Film Editor, Rebecca Keegan.

Chris Rock has not yet issued a statement. There is a statement going around purporting to be from Rock that is not from him, per his team. It’s the one that starts, “As a comedian it can be difficult to understand…” — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) March 29, 2022

Smith, who delivered an emotional speech for his first Oscar win moments after the altercation, officially apologized to Chris Rock on Monday (March 28.) The veteran actor shared an official statement on social media to publicly atone for his actions.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” expressed Smith. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”