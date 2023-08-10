Chris Tucker Returns To Stand-Up With The Legend Tour After Decade-Long Hiatus

Chris Tucker attends the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton on May 03, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Chris Tucker is packing his bags and heading across the country, as the veteran comedian has announced The Legend Tour, produced by Live Nation. It will be his first in over a decade.

With 30 dates, the North American trek takes the Friday actor from coast to coast, with stops in cities including Toronto, Houston, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Baltimore before wrapping in Detroit.

The Legend Tour is the actor’s first major tour in North America since 2011.

Live Nation

“I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it’s stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles,” explained the Rush Hour franchise star in a statement. I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I’m excited to be back out on tour.”

The Atlanta native’s return to the stage comes shortly after his return to the big screen. Earlier this year, he starred in the Ben Affleck-directed movie AIR — a drama based on the rise of Michael Jordan’s staple sneakers. It was his first film since Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk in 2016.

Chris Tucker attends Amazon Studios’ World Premiere Of “AIR” at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“My agent called me and said they got a movie about something to do with Michael Jordan, and they want you to play this character called Howard White,” shared the 51-year-old of his role. “There wasn’t no words, it wasn’t no character, it wasn’t there in the script. I said, ‘Wait a minute, that’s my friend.’ So I called him [White] and found out that he was in this movie and I said, ‘Whoa man, but they said it’s not much, but you know, I’m considering it cause it’s you.’”

Tickets will be available starting with an artist pre-sale beginning on Thursday (Aug. 10). Pre-sales tix are set to run throughout the week ahead of the general release beginning on Friday at 10 a.m. local time on the official website. View The Legend Tour’s full schedule below.

Sep. 8 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Sep. 10 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

Sep. 20 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

Sep. 22 – Memphis, TN – The Orpheum Theatre Memphis

Sep. 24 – Durham, NC – DPAC

Sep. 30 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre-Oakland

Oct. 3 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Oct. 4 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Oct. 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Oct. 10 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre Columbus

Oct. 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Aronoff Center

Oct. 12 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Oct. 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Oct. 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center

Oct. 22 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts

Oct. 26 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 1 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Nov. 4 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Nov. 7 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion Theater

Nov. 8 – Kansas City, MO – Music Hall Kansas City

Nov. 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater

Nov. 15 – Orlando, FL – Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Nov. 29 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Dec. 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Dec. 4 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Dec. 7 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Jan. 9 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

Jan. 12 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre