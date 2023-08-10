Chris Tucker Returns To Stand-Up With The Legend Tour After Decade-Long Hiatus

Chris Tucker is packing his bags and heading across the country, as the veteran comedian has announced The Legend Tour, produced by Live Nation. It will be his first in over a decade.
With 30 dates, the North American trek takes the Friday actor from coast to coast, with stops in cities including Toronto, Houston, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Baltimore before wrapping in Detroit.
The Legend Tour is the actor’s first major tour in North America since 2011.
“I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it’s stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles,” explained the Rush Hour franchise star in a statement. I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I’m excited to be back out on tour.”
The Atlanta native’s return to the stage comes shortly after his return to the big screen. Earlier this year, he starred in the Ben Affleck-directed movie AIR — a drama based on the rise of Michael Jordan’s staple sneakers. It was his first film since Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk in 2016.
“My agent called me and said they got a movie about something to do with Michael Jordan, and they want you to play this character called Howard White,” shared the 51-year-old of his role. “There wasn’t no words, it wasn’t no character, it wasn’t there in the script. I said, ‘Wait a minute, that’s my friend.’ So I called him [White] and found out that he was in this movie and I said, ‘Whoa man, but they said it’s not much, but you know, I’m considering it cause it’s you.’”
Tickets will be available starting with an artist pre-sale beginning on Thursday (Aug. 10). Pre-sales tix are set to run throughout the week ahead of the general release beginning on Friday at 10 a.m. local time on the official website. View The Legend Tour’s full schedule below.
Sep. 8 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Sep. 10 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall
Sep. 20 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace
Sep. 22 – Memphis, TN – The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
Sep. 24 – Durham, NC – DPAC
Sep. 30 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre-Oakland
Oct. 3 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
Oct. 4 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
Oct. 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Oct. 10 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre Columbus
Oct. 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Aronoff Center
Oct. 12 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square
Oct. 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Oct. 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center
Oct. 22 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts
Oct. 26 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Nov. 1 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Nov. 4 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Nov. 7 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion Theater
Nov. 8 – Kansas City, MO – Music Hall Kansas City
Nov. 14 – Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater
Nov. 15 – Orlando, FL – Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Nov. 29 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
Dec. 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Dec. 4 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Dec. 7 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Jan. 9 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall
Jan. 12 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre